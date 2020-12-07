Bengals' Shawn Williams, Titans' Teair Tart Suspended for Stepping on Opponents

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The NFL issued one-game suspensions to Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart for stepping on opposing players during their Week 13 games.

Williams and Tart can appeal their punishments within three days in front of Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the NFL and NFL Players Association's designated hearing officers.

Six players were ejected in the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. At one point, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had to be held back following a hit by Cincinnati gunner Mike Thomas on Miami return man Jakeem Grant Sr.

Williams was among the three players sent to the locker room early in the fourth quarter, but it was unrelated to the infraction deemed worthy of a suspension.

A video showed Williams appearing to intentionally step on the leg of Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley just before halftime.

Tensions between the Titans and Cleveland Browns didn't reach that level as the Browns held on for a 41-35 victory.

During a Kareem Hunt run in the second quarter, Tart stepped on the right leg of Cleveland right guard Wyatt Teller.

Should the punishments hold, Williams will miss Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, while Tart will be out as the Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.