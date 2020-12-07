    Bengals' Shawn Williams, Titans' Teair Tart Suspended for Stepping on Opponents

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020
    Alerted 57m ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

    The NFL issued one-game suspensions to Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart for stepping on opposing players during their Week 13 games.

    Williams and Tart can appeal their punishments within three days in front of Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the NFL and NFL Players Association's designated hearing officers.

    Six players were ejected in the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. At one point, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had to be held back following a hit by Cincinnati gunner Mike Thomas on Miami return man Jakeem Grant Sr.

    Williams was among the three players sent to the locker room early in the fourth quarter, but it was unrelated to the infraction deemed worthy of a suspension.

    A video showed Williams appearing to intentionally step on the leg of Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley just before halftime.

    Tensions between the Titans and Cleveland Browns didn't reach that level as the Browns held on for a 41-35 victory.

    During a Kareem Hunt run in the second quarter, Tart stepped on the right leg of Cleveland right guard Wyatt Teller.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Should the punishments hold, Williams will miss Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, while Tart will be out as the Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Related

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson

      Baltimore QB comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game vs. Cowboys

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Jets Fire Gregg Williams

      Jets DC gets canned after his defense blew game vs. Raiders in the final seconds (NFL Network)

      Jets Fire Gregg Williams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Fire Gregg Williams

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Bettor Hits Parlay on 1st Try

      New DraftKings bettor turned $2 into over $24K on a nine-team parlay with their very first bet 🤯

      Bettor Hits Parlay on 1st Try
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bettor Hits Parlay on 1st Try

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers

      Our experts pick who won and lost on a wild Sunday

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report