Fantasy Alert: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Doubtful for Week 14 with Injuries

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

For fantasy players, that means Mike Davis, who was fantastic early in the year when McCaffrey was out of action, will return to RB1 status this week.

The 24-year-old McCaffrey's 2020 season has largely been defined by injuries. He missed time with an ankle issue early in the year and was then absent for a further period with a shoulder problem after he returned from the first setback.

When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the most explosive playmakers in the league.

The Stanford product tallied 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns last year, though he's appeared in just three games this year.

Carolina relied on Davis earlier this season when McCaffrey was sidelined and will likely do so again. Davis has posted 504 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding 52 receptions for 329 yards and another two scores. In point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, he is currently the No. 10 running back this season.

While Davis was solid in replacement, he doesn't bring the same ceiling McCaffrey does in the backfield. But few players in the entire NFL do, and Davis has done enough with his opportunities to be a low-end RB1 for your fantasy team.