    WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Announce Birth of Daughter Roux in IG Photo

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch celebrates the Mae Young Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for WWE)
    Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

    Becky Lynch announced the birth of her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux, along with a picture in an Instagram post Monday.

    The Man first revealed the pregnancy in May during an emotional moment on WWE Raw, giving the women's championship to Asuka in the process.

    Lynch and Rollins had announced their engagement in August 2019, but the two WWE superstars were forced to postpone their wedding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Yeah it has—that's going to to get pushed back, obviously," Lynch told Graham McGrath of Extra.ie in April. "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever."

