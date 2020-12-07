WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Announce Birth of Daughter Roux in IG Photo

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Becky Lynch announced the birth of her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux, along with a picture in an Instagram post Monday.

The Man first revealed the pregnancy in May during an emotional moment on WWE Raw, giving the women's championship to Asuka in the process.

Lynch and Rollins had announced their engagement in August 2019, but the two WWE superstars were forced to postpone their wedding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yeah it has—that's going to to get pushed back, obviously," Lynch told Graham McGrath of Extra.ie in April. "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever."