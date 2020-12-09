Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14December 9, 2020
In the NFL, Week 14 brings the stretch run—the final month before the playoffs begin.
But in fantasy football, the playoffs are already here.
Whether you're playing in the postseason already or in the final week of the regular season, most fantasy managers face a similar mission: Get a win, and the season continues. Lose, and that's all she wrote for the 2020 campaign.
No pressure or anything.
In a week when every fantasy point can mean the difference between advancing or calling it a year, each lineup decision is that much more important.
Again, no pressure. Deep breaths.
This article aims to alleviate some of that hyperventilation by providing fantasy managers with a position-by-position set of point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 14, along with players to consider targeting or fading.
Let's get after it.
Quarterbacks
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DET)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at MIA)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at CHI)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at LAC)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIN)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at NYG)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at JAX)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at BUF)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at PHI)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at TB)
- Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NE)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. GB)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at LV)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Cam Newton, NE (at LAR)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (at CIN)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. KC)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. IND)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. NO)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (at SEA)
- Mike Glennon, JAX (vs. TEN)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at CAR)
- Alex Smith, WAS (at SF)
- Colt McCoy, NYG (vs. ARI
The Kyler Murray bandwagon has blown a tire.
Through 13 weeks this season, the Arizona Cardinals' second-year quarterback remains the high-scorer at his position. The 23-year-old spent most of the year gashing defenses with both his arm and legs.
However, over the last few weeks, opposing defenses may have figured him out a bit. Teams are taking away the run from Murray—and for the most part, it's working. The Cardinals have lost three games in a row and four of the last five, and over the past three weeks Murray has free-fallen to 24th among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game—well outside QB1 territory in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Murray's rushing ability still offers fantasy upside that makes him at the very least a low-end weekly starter. But in a must-win week, his recent slump is concerning.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
It's short-memory time with Herbert after last week's down game in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The rookie phenom should rebound nicely against an Atlanta Falcons team that ranks among the worst in the league in fantasy points per game surrendered to quarterbacks.
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
Much of it came in garbage time, but Tannehill posted a big stat line in Week 13 against the Browns: 389 passing yards and three touchdowns. A second straight fat stat line is a distinct possibility against a Jags team giving up the most fantasy points per game in the AFC to quarterbacks.
BAD MATCHUPS
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100)
Allen's fantasy production has fluctuated wildly over the last month or so—there have been huge outings and disappointing showings in equal measure. This week's go-around with a staunch Steelers defense won't make things easy for the third-year pro.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at NYG) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200)
Here's some more bad news with Murray: Last week in Seattle, the Giants defense held Russell Wilson to 263 passing yards, 45 rushing yards and just a single touchdown. It wasn't a fluke, either—the Giants have been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks this season.
SLEEPER
Sam Darnold, New York Jets (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
Darnold didn't exactly light it up last week (186 passing yards, two scores), and the notion of starting him in a fantasy playoff game straddles the line between bold and stupid. But for most of the season, the Seahawks have been the worst in the NFL in fantasy points per game given up to quarterbacks.
WEEK 14 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAX)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. TEN)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at TB)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CIN)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. WAS)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at LV)
- James Conner, PIT (at BUF) [INJURED}
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at CAR)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. KC)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. MIN)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at MIA) [INJURED]
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Kenyan Drake, ARI (at NYG)
- David Johnson, HOU (at CHI)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at SF) [INJURED]
- Todd Gurley, ATL (at LAC)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (at SEA)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at CLE)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. NO)
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NE)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Damien Harris, NE (at LAR)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at LV)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at SF)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Devontae Booker, LV (vs. IND)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (at DET)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at CAR)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- James White, NE (at LAR)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at CLE)
- Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. GB)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. NE)
- Peyton Barber, WAS (at SF)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Latavius Murray, NO (at PHI)
- Devontae Booker, LV (vs. IND)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. MIN)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (at MIA)
- Mike Davis, CAR (vs. DEN)
With running backs like James Conner (COVID-19) of the Pittsburgh Steelers and D'Andre Swift (concussion) of the Detroit Lions tentatively expected back in Week 14 and no teams on bye, fantasy managers have more options at the position in Week 14 than in a long while.
The $64 question is whether Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers will join them.
It's fair to ponder the wisdom of rolling out McCaffrey—who has played just once since Week 1 because of ankle and shoulder injuries—at the tail end of a lost season in Carolina. But per ESPN's David Newton, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated McCaffrey is expected to be out there Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
If you somehow survived the loss of the first overall pick in most fantasy leagues, it looks like CMC will be startable to begin the playoffs. And if he's on the field, he has to be in fantasy lineups.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600)
Jones is a must-start in season-long leagues. But if you're the sort who likes to spend big on a DFS "anchor" type in the backfield, he is the best play ahead of a matchup with a Lions team that has been gashed by running backs all year.
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Montgomery has been on a nice hot streak, with over 100 total yards and a touchdown in each of the last two games. He should make it three in a row against a Houston Texans team that's been the worst in the AFC in fantasy points per game given up to running backs.
BAD MATCHUPS
Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (vs. PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
The smart play for fantasy managers in a week when your next loss is probably your last is to fade the Bills ground game altogether where possible. Buffalo is averaging fewer than 105 yards per game on the ground, and the carry share between Moss and Devin Singletary has been all over the place.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
Much like that of the rest of the Eagles offense, Sanders' production hasn't been great. He managed just 31 yards on 10 carries in a favorable fantasy matchup against the Green Bay Packers last week. This week's tilt with New Orleans is anything but a favorable matchup for running backs, as the Saints have been fantasy's best against the run.
SLEEPER
Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Bernard has been underwhelming as the lead back in Cincinnati—the eighth-year veteran hasn't had even 35 rushing yards in a game over the last four contests. If he can't do something in a top-10 fantasy matchup for running backs against the Cowboys, then he's never going to do it.
WEEK 14 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (at DET)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Michael Thomas, NO (at PHI)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at MIA)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. ATL)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at NYG)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. MIN)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at LAC)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at JAX)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at TB)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Julio Jones, ATL (at LAC) {INJURED]
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NE)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. MIN)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. KC)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at SF)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at TB
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at CIN)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NE)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BUF)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Corey Davis, TEN (at JAX)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (vs. TEN)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at BUF)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at CHI)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. WAS)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at SEA)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. DAL)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CIN)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. MIN)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. PIT)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at BUF)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at LV)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. GB)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. WAS) [INJURED]
- Allen Lazard, GB (at DET)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at CLE)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at LV)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. IND)
- Keke Coutee HOU (at CHI)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at NYG)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at CAR)
Some fantasy receivers have massive weekly upside. Others are consistent from week to week. But the great ones offer both a sky-high ceiling born of upside and a solid floor born of consistency.
And there isn't a wideout doing it better than Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers.
Against Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (who needs a hug after facing Adams and DK Metcalf the past two weeks), Adams saw 12 targets and reeled in 10 of those passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. It was Adams' fifth 100-yard game of the year. The 27-year-old hasn't caught fewer than six passes since Week 2. And Adams has found the end zone in every game since Week 7.
Since his Week 6 return from a hamstring injury, Adams leads all PPR receivers in fantasy points by a sizable margin. And he should feast again in a top-10 fantasy matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 14.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Crowder hasn't had 50 receiving yards in a game since he caught eight passes for 116 yards in Week 5, but the veteran slot man scored two touchdowns against the Raiders last week and draws a Seahawks secondary that has been tissue-soft all season.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Godwin has picked up steam of late, with 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown over his last two games. The fourth-year veteran should build on that against a Vikings secondary surrendering the second-most PPR points to wide receivers through 13 weeks.
BAD MATCHUPS
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
The big game some were hoping for from Cooks didn't materialize in Week 13—just five grabs for 65 yards against the Colts as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans. This week brings a downer matchup in potentially poor weather against a stout Bears defense.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (vs. WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
When the matchup is right, Samuel can flirt with WR1 fantasy production. But this week's tilt with Washington is tricky—its sneaky-good defense has allowed the second-fewest PPR points to wideouts in 2020.
SLEEPER
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
That Higgins has earned sleeper status speaks to the sad state of the Cincinnati offense. But Higgins had an OK five-catch, 56-yard, zero-TD line last week in Miami and faces a Dallas defense in Week 14 that has had all kinds of issues defending the pass.
WEEK 14 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at MIA)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. IND)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE) [INJURED]
- Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. MIN)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. GB)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. KC)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. NO)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at LAC)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at BUF)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at CIN)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at SF)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at CAR)
- Jordan Reed, SF (vs. WAS)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (at JAX) (INJURED]
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at CHI)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. NO)
- Jared Cook, NO (at PHI)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at TB)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (vs. TEN)
- Trey Burton, IND (at LV)
- Drew Sample, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (at JAX)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NE)
- Dan Arnold, ARI (at NYG)
In 2020, there have been two groups of fantasy managers: folks with shares of Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders at tight end, and everybody else.
That was more pronounced than ever in Week 13.
Kelce is on pace to set a new single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,377 by George Kittle in 2018) after blowing by the 1,000-yard mark in Week 13. And he had himself a day against the Denver Broncos—eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
That was a modest effort compared to what Waller did. In Sunday afternoon's wild win over the New York Jets, Waller saw 17 targets and hauled in 13 for 200 yards and two scores.
The pair nearly combined for more PPR fantasy points in Week 13 than the next four-highest scorers combined.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Andrews will have to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols to play in this top-five fantasy matchup for tight ends with the rival Browns. But the Monday night game will afford the third-year pro an extra day to do so.
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (at BUF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600)
Ebron has quietly become a significant part of the Pittsburgh offense and has posted TE1 numbers for fantasy managers over the past month. A top-10 week is well within the range of outcomes for Ebron against a Bills team that has been the second-friendliest to opposing tight ends in 2020.
BAD MATCHUPS
Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at SF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300)
Thomas has been a nice find both for the Washington passing game and fantasy managers. But while the San Francisco defense might not be the fearsome unit it was in 2019, the team has still been a terrible fantasy matchup for tight ends—the best in the NFC in PPR points per game allowed.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200)
Tonyan has been outstanding for the Packers of late, with a touchdown catch in each of the past three games. But the Lions are a poor fantasy matchup—the team ranks among the 10 best in receiving yards allowed to tight ends and fantasy points surrendered to the position.
SLEEPER
Jordan Akins, Houston Texans (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900)
Akins has been mostly invisible since he caught five passes for 83 yards in Week 11 against the New England Patriots. But this week, Akins gets a sneaky-good fantasy matchup against a Bears team that has given up the third-most PPR points to tight ends in 2020.
WEEK 14 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Harrison Butker, KC (at MIA)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
- Joey Slye, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. KC)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at LV)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. PHI)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at LAC)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. MIN)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at CAR)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. WAS)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. IND)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at DET)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at JAX)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at CIN)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. GB)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NE)
- Graham Gano NYG (vs. ARI)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at CHI)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at SF)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at NYG)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Chase McLaughlin, JAX (vs. TEN)
- New Orleans Saints (at PHI)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. NE)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. MIN)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at BUF)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYJ)
- Baltimore Ravens (at CLE)
- Green Bay Packers (at DET)
- Washington Football Team (at SF)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at MIA)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. WAS)
- Indianapolis Colts (at LV)
- New England Patriots (at LAR)
- Arizona Cardinals (at NYG)
- Dallas Cowboys (at CIN)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. DAL)
- New York Giants (vs. ARI)
- Houston Texans (at CHI)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. DEN)
- Chicago Bears (vs. HOU)
- Cleveland Browns (at BAL)
- Denver Broncos (at CAR)
- Tennessee Titans (at JAX)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. PIT)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. KCC)
- Atlanta Falcons (at LAC)
I will freely admit that kickers don't get a ton of love in this column. Frankly, if fantasy leagues did away with the position altogether, this writer wouldn't lose a wink of sleep.
But in the interest of fairness (and in the spirit of the holiday season), I will let one have a moment in the fantasy spotlight.
At 8-4, the Dolphins are arguably the NFL's biggest surprise team. And kicker Jason Sanders deserves his share of the credit for Miami's success.
Through 13 weeks, no AFC kicker has had more field goals than the 28 Sanders has booted. The third-year pro has misfired just one time in 29 tries.
Sanders also leads all AFC kickers in fantasy points—and at this time of year, every one of those points can be the difference between advancing or calling it a season.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYJ)
Myers and the Seattle offense struggled in a big way at home last week against the New York Giants. But a Jets team that has given up the most fantasy points to kickers has made a habit of helping opposing offenses get right.
Seattle Seahawks Defense/Special Teams (vs. NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
The Seattle defense has had its problems, especially earlier in the season. But just as the Jets defense makes opposing offenses look like the Greatest Show on Turf, the offense tends to make opponents look like the 1985 Chicago Bears.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (at DET)
The good news for Crosby's fantasy managers is that the veteran kicker hasn't missed a field-goal try this season. The bad news is that Crosby only has 14 attempts and draws a bottom-five matchup for the position in Week 14 against Detroit.
Miami Dolphins Defense/Special Teams (vs. KC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800)
The Dolphins are making a run at the playoffs largely because of a defense that ranks inside the top five in many fantasy scoring systems. But here's some deep-dive, hard-hitting analysis for you: Defenses have a tendency to struggle when facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
SLEEPER
Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,400)
Trusting a defense in a must-win week that has spent most of the season dead last in points per game allowed isn't for the faint of heart. But the Bengals were a good fantasy matchup for defenses with Joe Burrow, and the Cincy offense has fallen apart since Burrow went down with a torn ACL and MCL in Week 11.
WEEK 14 K RANKINGS
WEEK 14 D/ST RANKINGS
Top 100 Flex Rankings
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at DET)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at JAX)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. TEN)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at TB)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at PHI)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at DET)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at PHI)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at MIA)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. ATL)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at NYG)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (at MIA)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. MIN)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at LAC)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at JAX)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. IND)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at CIN)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (vs. WAS)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. GB) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at LV)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at TB)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at LAC) {INJURED]
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. NE)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. MIN)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (at BUF) [INJURED}
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (at CAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at SF)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at TB
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at CIN)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE) [INJURED]
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. KC)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. KC)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. NE)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at BUF)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (vs. MIN)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at MIA) [INJURED]
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (at JAX)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (vs. TEN)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at BUF)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at CHI)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. WAS)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI (at NYG)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs, MIN)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (at CHI)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at SEA)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at SF) [INJURED]
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (at LAC)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. DAL)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at CIN)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. GB)
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (at SEA)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. DAL)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (at CLE)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (vs. MIN)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. PIT)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at BUF)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. NO)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. NE)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (at DET)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at LV)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at LAR)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at LV)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. KC)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at SF)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (vs. GB)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR (vs. DEN) {INJURED]
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Devontae Booker, LV (vs. IND)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (at DET)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. NO)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at CAR)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. WAS) [INJURED]
- Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- James White, RB, NE (at LAR)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (at DET)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at CLE)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at CLE)
- Kalen Ballage, RB, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (vs. GB)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. NE)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at LV)
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (vs. IND)
This listing of the top 100 players for Week 14 in PPR scoring systems can assist fantasy managers in making flex decisions.
As always, quarterbacks are not included. If your fantasy league utilizes a QB-eligible (superflex) spot, then odds are you want a signal-caller in that position—unless it's a Colt McCoy or Brandon Allen.
With the fantasy playoffs here in most leagues, savvy managers avail themselves of all the resources available to aid them in making educated lineup decisions. But it's just as important to know when to follow your gut. Especially at this time of year.
If you are convinced in your heart of hearts that Wayne Gallman will have a better Week 14 than Melvin Gordon III running the ball, then start Gallman.
If you're equally certain that T.Y. Hilton will build on his Week 13 line and have a bigger game than Tyler Boyd at wide receiver, roll Hilton out.
These players are ranked where they are for a reason. But rare though it may be, I am occasionally wrong.
And the only person who has to live with the lineup decisions you make this week is you.
WEEK 14 TOP 100 FLEX RANKINGS
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
