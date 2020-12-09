Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14

2 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With running backs like James Conner (COVID-19) of the Pittsburgh Steelers and D'Andre Swift (concussion) of the Detroit Lions tentatively expected back in Week 14 and no teams on bye, fantasy managers have more options at the position in Week 14 than in a long while.

The $64 question is whether Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers will join them.

It's fair to ponder the wisdom of rolling out McCaffrey—who has played just once since Week 1 because of ankle and shoulder injuries—at the tail end of a lost season in Carolina. But per ESPN's David Newton, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated McCaffrey is expected to be out there Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

If you somehow survived the loss of the first overall pick in most fantasy leagues, it looks like CMC will be startable to begin the playoffs. And if he's on the field, he has to be in fantasy lineups.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600)

Jones is a must-start in season-long leagues. But if you're the sort who likes to spend big on a DFS "anchor" type in the backfield, he is the best play ahead of a matchup with a Lions team that has been gashed by running backs all year.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)

Montgomery has been on a nice hot streak, with over 100 total yards and a touchdown in each of the last two games. He should make it three in a row against a Houston Texans team that's been the worst in the AFC in fantasy points per game given up to running backs.

BAD MATCHUPS

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (vs. PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)

The smart play for fantasy managers in a week when your next loss is probably your last is to fade the Bills ground game altogether where possible. Buffalo is averaging fewer than 105 yards per game on the ground, and the carry share between Moss and Devin Singletary has been all over the place.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)

Much like that of the rest of the Eagles offense, Sanders' production hasn't been great. He managed just 31 yards on 10 carries in a favorable fantasy matchup against the Green Bay Packers last week. This week's tilt with New Orleans is anything but a favorable matchup for running backs, as the Saints have been fantasy's best against the run.

SLEEPER

Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)

Bernard has been underwhelming as the lead back in Cincinnati—the eighth-year veteran hasn't had even 35 rushing yards in a game over the last four contests. If he can't do something in a top-10 fantasy matchup for running backs against the Cowboys, then he's never going to do it.

WEEK 14 RB RANKINGS