WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 7

Credit: WWE.com

Carnage awaits on the road to TLC: Tables, Ladder and Chairs 2020. The December 7 edition of Monday Night Raw promised clarity on that card known for hard steel and smashed wood.

Randy Orton wanted to enter the Firefly Fun House, inviting himself into the odd parallel dimension in WWE. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were sure to meet him, but no one knew what The Viper would truly be inside that world.

Drew McIntyre continued to dodge The Miz's best efforts at taking his WWE Championship while preparing for a big match with AJ Styles. This week, he was set to face Styles, Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match. Only Sheamus was at his side.

The dominant United States champion Bobby Lashley needed fresh competition. Jeff Hardy has always coveted gold and planned to fight The All Mighty for a chance at his US title.

Much of the rest of the Raw card was a mystery, but it was certain that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler would look to torment Lana further, even with Asuka backing her up. New Day also needed fresh competition.

This December 7 show did not sound exciting on paper, but WWE had to ramp up the excitement to sell TLC. That would begin with this night.