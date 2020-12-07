    Bettor Wins $24,707.07 on 1st-Ever Wager; Bet $2 on 9-Team NFL Parlay

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    The NFL logo is shown on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    A lucky bettor hit a nine-leg parlay during NFL Sunday to turn $2 into $24,767.07.

    DraftKings provided details on the wager, which was apparently the first bet placed by the person:

    The specificity of the bet is truly impressive, predicting close wins for the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns. The Lions and Browns entered the day as underdogs on the road while the Vikings were heavy favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    There were also some interesting player props involved, including Drew Lock throwing over 1.5 touchdown passes. The Denver Broncos quarterback had thrown two touchdown passes in a game just twice in his first eight starts this season and he missed the Broncos' last game as a result of COVID-19 protocols, potentially making him rusty.

    Derek Carr also needed to throw at least 260 passing yards, which he had done just once in his previous five games.

    All the bets came through, however, leading to a high-paying ticket.

