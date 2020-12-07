    Matt Nagy Hasn't 'Had Any' Discussions About Job Status Amid Bears' Struggles

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters he has not "had any" discussions with management about his job status amid the team's six-game losing streak.

    The Bears dropped their sixth straight game Sunday, allowing the Detroit Lions to rally from 10 points down in the final 2:18 to earn a 34-30 victory.

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the Bears may already be targeting Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald as a replacement for Nagy, who is in his third season in Chicago.

    While the Bears have compiled a solid 25-19 record during Nagy's tenure, the supposed offensive guru has failed in developing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and doubled down on bad decisions at the position this offseason when Chicago acquired Nick Foles. Trubisky and Foles have combined to give the Bears some of the worst quarterback play in football this year.

    Nagy's struggles to find consistency under center are exacerbated by the plethora of options that were available during the offseason. The Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Foles in large part due to his familiarity with Nagy's system. It's fair to assume they would have been better off going all-in to target Tom Brady, Philip Rivers or Jameis Winston, the latter of whom was available on the cheap.

    It's possible for the Bears to turn things around enough to get Nagy at least another season at the helm; it would be hard to see the franchise moving on after something like an 8-8 or 7-9 season. However, with things trending in the wrong direction, Nagy is firmly on the hot seat.

