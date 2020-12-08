Chicago White Sox and the 7 MLB Teams Best Positioned to Win 2020 Offseason

0 of 8

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

General managers across baseball headed into the 2020 winter meetings Monday with varying goals.

Some teams are looking to capitalize on payroll flexibility and a desire to spend in an otherwise uncertain financial landscape. Others could be motivated to dangle stars as a cost-cutting measure or way of acquiring prospect talent.

But, generally speaking, the bottom line remains the same: Improve the ball club. Whether making roster moves to contend now or down the road, every front office wants to wrap up the offseason knowing it did what was necessary to ensure growth.

Still, there are those teams that tend to be bold and hit out with a number of moves. The Chicago White Sox were one of those "buyer" types during the 2019-20 offseason.

Chicago signed arguably the top catcher on the market in Yasmani Grandal and also veteran left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

While the White Sox did not cash in on every move, Keuchel was a boon in the rotation, and Grandal provided steadiness behind the plate and some offense. Moreover, Chicago's willingness to spend reflected a desire to make larger strides toward contention.

The White Sox are once again set up to have a strong offseason, as are seven other teams looking to make big pushes in 2021. These clubs were chosen based on potential activity on the free-agent market as well as the ability and willingness to trade for impact players.