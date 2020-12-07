    Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's Massachusetts Home Broken Into, Man Arrested

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the Massachusetts home of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, according to TMZ Sports.

    The Brookline Police Department said Zanini Cineus was arrested after he set off multiple house alarms. Cineus was eventually found in the basement before he was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering.

    Brady and Bundchen have been living in Florida since the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

    The couple moved into a 30,000-square-foot mansion owned by Derek Jeter.

    Brady recently placed his Massachusetts mansion back on the market for $33.9 million. It was originally listed for $39.5 million in August 2019 but the home was taken off the market early in the pandemic.

    Per TMZ, the house was completed in 2015 and covers 12,000 square feet while featuring five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

