Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: 3 'High-Ranking' MLB Execs Confirm Phillies Buzz

The Philadelphia Phillies might say they aren't planning to trade starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, but other teams get the impression he is available for a deal.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, "three high-ranking executives on other teams confirmed" the initial report from ESPN's Buster Olney that the Phillies are open to offers.

John Middleton, the team's principal owner, has denied he is willing to move Wheeler.

"If they offered me Babe Ruth, I wouldn't trade him," Middleton said Sunday, per Olney. "I have authorized no one to have a conversation about trading him."

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Phillies said the initial report was untrue and that they aren’t even "entertaining" offers for Wheeler.

Middleton might want to hold on to Wheeler, but the team's financial issues could cause problems.

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reported the owner told his staff the organization lost $145 million in 2020, which may prevent it from going after any top free agents this offseason.

Wheeler is the second-highest-paid player on the Phillies behind Bryce Harper. The pitcher signed a five-year, $118 million deal a year ago and is set to make $22.5 million in 2021.

The 30-year-old lived up to expectations during his first year in Philadelphia, producing a 2.92 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 11 starts.

However, the team struggled overall and finished 28-32 while missing the expanded postseason. If star catcher J.T. Realmuto leaves in free agency, the Phillies could be headed toward a rebuild that might include trading away top assets.