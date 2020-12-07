    Report: George Springer 'Extraordinarily Unlikely to Sign' White Sox Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    Alerted 57m ago in the B/R App

    File-This Oct 16, 2020, file photo shows Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego. Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman, and San Francisco's Kevin Gausman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    The Chicago White Sox are not expected to be among the "large group" of teams to pursue George Springer in free agency. 

    Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the White Sox are "extraordinarily unlikely" to sign Springer, perhaps the premier bat in this free-agent class. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets are expected to be among Springer's top suitors and are likely flush with enough cash to push Chicago out of the running, if they even pursue him.

    Springer is unlikely to return to the Houston Astros, his home for his first seven MLB seasons. The 2017 World Series MVP hit .265/.359/.540 with 14 home runs and 32 runs batted in 51 appearances last season. A strong power bat who is also a solid fielder, Springer has finished in the top 15 of MVP balloting in three of the last four seasons. He has also accounted for no less than 1.9 wins above replacement in any of his MLB seasons, per FanGraphs.

    Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley are also free agents for the Astros, who spent most of last season as baseball's public enemy No. 1 amid the fallout from their sign-stealing scandal. It's possible that all three guys will look or a change of scenery to get out from under the spotlight.

    Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston (h/t RealGM) reported in October that Springer does not want to return to Houston.

    Passan's reported that the White Sox could be among the suitors for Bradley, who would fill their need for a left-handed bat in the lineup.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Springer will likely head to the highest bidder and become the highest-paid player of this free-agency period, which is happening with several clubs facing a financial pinch because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Related

      White Sox tied to free-agent outfielders Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson

      White Sox tied to free-agent outfielders Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      White Sox tied to free-agent outfielders Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      White Sox tied to free-agent outfielders Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson

      White Sox tied to free-agent outfielders Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      White Sox tied to free-agent outfielders Michael Brantley, Joc Pederson

      RSN
      via RSN

      CWS Unlikely to Land Springer

      White Sox are ‘extraordinarily unlikely’ to sign free agent slugger (ESPN)

      CWS Unlikely to Land Springer
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      CWS Unlikely to Land Springer

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Final 2020 Winter Meetings Predictions 🔮

      Our picks for the meetings' top free-agent signings and trades

      Final 2020 Winter Meetings Predictions 🔮
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Final 2020 Winter Meetings Predictions 🔮

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report