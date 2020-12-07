Report: George Springer 'Extraordinarily Unlikely to Sign' White Sox Contract

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are not expected to be among the "large group" of teams to pursue George Springer in free agency.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the White Sox are "extraordinarily unlikely" to sign Springer, perhaps the premier bat in this free-agent class. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets are expected to be among Springer's top suitors and are likely flush with enough cash to push Chicago out of the running, if they even pursue him.

Springer is unlikely to return to the Houston Astros, his home for his first seven MLB seasons. The 2017 World Series MVP hit .265/.359/.540 with 14 home runs and 32 runs batted in 51 appearances last season. A strong power bat who is also a solid fielder, Springer has finished in the top 15 of MVP balloting in three of the last four seasons. He has also accounted for no less than 1.9 wins above replacement in any of his MLB seasons, per FanGraphs.

Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley are also free agents for the Astros, who spent most of last season as baseball's public enemy No. 1 amid the fallout from their sign-stealing scandal. It's possible that all three guys will look or a change of scenery to get out from under the spotlight.

Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston (h/t RealGM) reported in October that Springer does not want to return to Houston.

Passan's reported that the White Sox could be among the suitors for Bradley, who would fill their need for a left-handed bat in the lineup.

Springer will likely head to the highest bidder and become the highest-paid player of this free-agency period, which is happening with several clubs facing a financial pinch because of the COVID-19 pandemic.