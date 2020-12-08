Fantasy Football Week 14: Keke Coutee and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Fantasy Football Week 14: Keke Coutee and Other Top Waiver-Wire TargetsDecember 8, 2020
Only four weeks remain in the 2020 NFL season, which means the fantasy playoffs are upon us. Win-or-go-home fantasy games are being played, so it's more important than ever to get lineups right.
While bye weeks are a thing of the past, injuries are still relevant, and the waiver wire remains a tremendous tool for championship hopefuls. Fortunately, some solid streamers and potential sleepers have emerged in recent weeks who can help managers reach that all-important fantasy title game.
Houston Texans wideout Keke Coutee is one such waiver-wire option. He has replaced the suspended Will Fuller V as a go-to target in the Texans offense, and he racked up 141 yards on eight receptions during Sunday's loss.
If you're looking for a high-upside WR3 or flex option, Coutee is a perfect player to target—and he's far from the only quality wire option for this week.
Here, we'll examine eight waiver-wire targets for Week 14. We'll look specifically at players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all choices are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Consistency has not been Baker Mayfield's strong suit. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has had seven games with multiple touchdown passes this season but three games without a score. However, his performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday is difficult to ignore.
Mayfield went off in the first half, throwing four touchdowns while helping to build a 38-7 halftime lead. He finished with 334 yards and four scores while not throwing an interception for the fifth straight game.
Managers who need another streaming option should consider Mayfield, though he has a couple of tough matchups on the immediate slate. He'll face the Baltimore Ravens—who wrecked Mayfield in the season opener—in Week 14. He'll then meet a New York Giants team that just held Russell Wilson in check in Week 15.
However, Mayfield and the Browns play the New York Jets in Week 16, and the Jets came into this week allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
If you're streaming at the QB position and your championship game is in Week 16, Mayfield might be the perfect waiver-wire target. He's rostered in just 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 20 percent of ESPN leagues.
Philip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts
While Mayfield is a young gunslinger, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is an aging game manager and not worth a look in fantasy, right? Well, not exactly. Rivers is starting to hit his stride in the Colts offense and has been a quality streamer over the past few weeks.
In his last three games, Rivers has thrown for 868 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has thrown a touchdown in each of his last four games. Against the Texans on Sunday, he racked up 285 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Managers who are searching for a streamer could do worse than rostering Rivers against the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas entered Week 13 allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Rivers will also face the Texans again in Week 14.
The biggest drawback to targeting Rivers on the wire is that he won't be a sound play in Week 16—which is often championship week—on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a two-week option, though, he's a solid target.
Rivers is rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.
Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets
It's hard to find quality running backs on the waiver wire this late in the season, but New York Jets ball-carrier Ty Johnson is worth a look. He got an opportunity Sunday after starter Frank Gore exited with a concussion.
Johnson piled up 104 rushing yards, 13 receiving yards, two receptions and a touchdown.
Fellow back Josh Adams amassed 74 yards on eight carries and is worth a look in deeper leagues. However, Johnson got the bulk of the backfield work and will likely do so again if Gore remains out against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle has been average against running backs most of the season—it came in ranked 18th in fantasy points allowed—but it got destroyed by the New York Giants' ground game Sunday.
The Giants racked up 190 rushing yards against Seattle. While the Jets may not put together a similar performance, they should sense an opportunity to make headway on the ground. If Gore can't go, Johnson should be at the center of that game plan.
Johnson is available in roughly 99 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Detroit Lions
Adrian Peterson came up big during the Detroit Lions' 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He finished with just 57 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry, but he found the end zone twice.
Peterson could again be a viable flex streamer in Week 14 if rookie running back D'Andre Swift misses another game. He missed two with a brain injury and was held out of Week 13 with an illness unrelated to COVID-19.
"It's really been a day-to-day thing," interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters of Swift's health.
Peterson has an enticing matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who came into Week 13 allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. While there's no guarantee Peterson will find the end zone twice for a second consecutive week, there's some upside here.
While Peterson isn't widely available, he is rostered in just 48 percent of Yahoo leagues and 36 percent of ESPN leagues.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans
There are a couple of reasons why Keke Coutee is a premium waiver-wire target this week. For one, he has become the Texans' No. 2 receiving option next to Brandin Cooks, who was checked and then cleared for a concussion during Sunday's game.
The Texans already parted with wide receiver Kenny Stills and then lost Will Fuller V for the remainder of the season—along with cornerback Bradley Roby—to a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Coutee took full advantage of his opportunities against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 141 yards. While he doesn't have the best matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 14, it's not a terrible one.
Chicago ranks 17th in passing yards allowed this season.
Coutee's target share should be great enough to make him a quality WR3 or flex play with some upside. If he's able to find the end zone, he could prove to be one of the better waiver-wire steals of the week and for the rest of the postseason.
Managers should have little trouble finding Coutee available, as he's rostered in just 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 12 percent of ESPN leagues.
Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
Jets wideout Breshad Perriman was quiet during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He had just one reception for 22 yards as the Jets took an early lead and looked to grind out the game on the ground.
However, Perriman came into Week 13 on a hot streak and could pick it back up next week.
In his three games before Week 13, Perriman caught 11 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He has a solid matchup against Seattle in Week 14.
While the Seahawks pass defense has been better in recent weeks—it hasn't given up 300 passing yards since Week 9—it still ranks dead last in passing yards allowed. Perriman should also get plenty of opportunities, as the Jets should be playing catch-up for much of the contest.
The New York Giants held the Seattle offense to just 10 points Sunday, but it's highly unlikely the Jets are able to limit Russell Wilson and the league's fourth-ranked scoring offense.
Perriman is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Managers have been waiting all season for Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to establish chemistry with Rivers. Many gave up on the four-time Pro Bowler, which is why he can now be found on the waiver wire.
Hilton is rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 47 percent of ESPN leagues.
If Sunday's performance is a sign of things to come, the chemistry between Hilton and Rivers has been established. Hilton dominated the Texans secondary, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown.
The next test will be a Raiders defense that has allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL.
It's not a perfect matchup for Hilton—the Raiders had allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers through Week 12—but the Florida International product should still have a fair amount of upside.
Hilton might be even more valuable as a grab-and-stash option. He'll face the Texans again in Week 15.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
The waiver-wire options at tight end are extremely limited, but Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher Dalton Schultz is still widely available. He's rostered in just 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 30 percent of ESPN leagues.
While we'll have to see how Schultz performs against the Ravens on Tuesday—and hope that he makes it out of the game healthy—it's worth putting in a waiver claim now. Over the past few weeks, he's been a fairly consistent streaming option.
While Schultz hasn't racked up huge yardage numbers, he has been targeted 26 times and has 19 receptions in his last four games.
Perhaps more importantly, Schultz has a strong matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Through Week 12, the Bengals allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends on the season.
If you need a new tight end to kick off the postseason, Schultz is the one to target.
