Giants Prove They Can Be Postseason Threat with Upset Win vs. Seahawks

Giants Prove They Can Be Postseason Threat with Upset Win vs. SeahawksDecember 7, 2020
The New York Giants moved to 5-7 with a massive win Sunday. They are in first place in the NFC East for now. While the Washington Football Team can grab a share of the lead with a win Monday, the standings may not be as relevant as the magnitude of Sunday's win.
Forced to play backup Colt McCoy at quarterback, the Giants were major underdogs agaisnt the Seattle Seahawks. Yet New York went into Seattle, dominated on the ground and on defense and came away with its biggest win of the 2020 season.
The Giants proved that they are more than just a good team in a bad division. They are going to be a legitimate threat in the NFC playoffs if they are able to get there. That's the single biggest takeaway from New York's 17-12 win. Here's what else we learned.
The Giants Can Be a Problem in the Postseason
The Seahawks have their flaws, and it would be silly to pretend that they don't. They have been turnover-prone this season, and they possess the league's worst pass defense in terms of yards allowed. However, they are still one of the best teams in the NFC and had only been beaten three times coming into Sunday—twice by divisional opponents.
What's impressive about New York's upset win is that it came without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring). Colt McCoy was efficient when asked to pass, but the Giants won primarily through the ground game (190 rushing yards) and on defense.
Had Jones been able to play and the passing game been a little more prolific, this game might have been even more one-sided.
The Giants have won four games in a row and now own a victory over a legitimate playoff team. If they can beat Seattle on the road, they will have a chance against anyone at home—which is where they will open the postseason if they win the NFC East.
Giants Defense Passes Test Against Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a future Hall of Famer, one of the game's most dangerous passers and an MVP candidate. On Sunday, he looked average against a Giants defense that is becoming a force in the 2020 season.
Wilson was held to just 263 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off once and sacked five times. The Seahawks' fourth-ranked scoring offense mustered just 10 points, and Seattle converted just four of its 13 third-down attempts.
In short, the Seahawks were bullied by a defense that should be considered among the NFC's best.
New York ranks 10th in total defense and eighth in points allowed. However, detractors could always point to the lack of quality opponents the Giants have shut down. That argument must be thrown out the window, though, after New York embarrassed one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL.
Head coach Joe Judge is building a championship-caliber defense, and it will be impossible to ignore down the final stretch.
Joe Judge Continuing to Make a Case for Coach of the Year
The job that Judge has done with the 2020 Giants cannot be overstated. New York was a listless team in 2019, and while they didn't win early this season, they always played hard for Judge. Now that the wins are starting to come, it's becoming clear that Judge is changing the culture.
At no point has that been more evident than during Sunday's win. The Giants had the swagger of a playoff team, and they proved to be the better squad on the field.
"This was a groundbreaking moment for Judge," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post wrote. "He took his team on its longest road trip of the season to face Russell Wilson and the first-place Seahawks, a legit playoff team and Super Bowl contender in the NFC. The Giants were 10-point underdogs and had to go with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback."
If the Giants can win out and go 9-7—which is far from laughable—Judge will be on the shortlist for 2020 NFL Coach of the Year. More importantly, New York will be hosting a playoff game a year after finishing with just four wins.