Giants Prove They Can Be Postseason Threat with Upset Win vs. Seahawks

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New York Giants moved to 5-7 with a massive win Sunday. They are in first place in the NFC East for now. While the Washington Football Team can grab a share of the lead with a win Monday, the standings may not be as relevant as the magnitude of Sunday's win.

Forced to play backup Colt McCoy at quarterback, the Giants were major underdogs agaisnt the Seattle Seahawks. Yet New York went into Seattle, dominated on the ground and on defense and came away with its biggest win of the 2020 season.

The Giants proved that they are more than just a good team in a bad division. They are going to be a legitimate threat in the NFC playoffs if they are able to get there. That's the single biggest takeaway from New York's 17-12 win. Here's what else we learned.