Seahawks' Rushing Defense Must Improve After Upset Loss to Wayne Gallman, Giants

The Seattle Seahawks looked nothing like a playoff team in their Week 13 loss to the New York Giants.

Seattle's rushing defense allowed its second-highest total of the 2020 NFL season, and its offense was inefficient in certain spots.

The Seahawks still had a chance to win the contest late thanks to Russell Wilson's play, but he could not dig the team out of the hole it created by giving up a pair of rushing scores to the Giants.

The loss has to be even more maddening when you take into account that backup Giants quarterback Colt McCoy only threw for 100 yards.

Although it was hard to find any bright spots in the defeat, Chris Carson looked strong when he had the ball in his hands, which could be a good sign for the team's playoff push.