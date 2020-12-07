Darren Waller's Rise Proves Key for Derek Carr, Raiders Offense

0 of 3

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders survived the New York Jets to get to win No. 7 on Sunday. They did so by the narrowest of margins and only after an aggressive play call by Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams backfired in the waning seconds.

While a win is a win—and the Raiders will certainly take this one—it wasn't a pretty outing for Las Vegas. What was beautiful, though, was the dominant performance of tight end Darren Waller. He consistently provided Derek Carr with a prime target and left the Jets' defense scrambling for answers.

With 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns on the afternoon, Waller proved he is officially one of the league's few elite pass-catching tight ends.

Here's what else we learned in the Raiders' Week 13 win.