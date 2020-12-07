Chiefs' Travis Kelce Becomes 1st TE with Five 1,000-Yard Seasons in NFL History

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Travis Kelce may be playing himself right into the Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hauled in eight catches for 136 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos and made NFL history in the process. As Adam Teicher of ESPN noted, he became the first tight end in league history to reach 1,000 yards in five different seasons.

Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten have each done so four times, but Kelce surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for his fifth consecutive season during the latest win.

The five-time Pro Bowler also played hero and rescued the Chiefs offense, which was uncharacteristically stagnant at times.

It stalled for field goals on five different promising drives, had a Tyreek Hill touchdown wiped off the board for holding and saw another Hill touchdown ruled incomplete. Kelce, though, found the end zone for the team's lone touchdown in the third quarter and was a nightmare for Denver's secondary throughout the contest.

Now that he made history, Kelce can turn his sights on a potential second Super Bowl ring as the season enters the stretch run.