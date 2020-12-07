    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Becomes 1st TE with Five 1,000-Yard Seasons in NFL History

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    Alerted 15m ago in the B/R App

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Travis Kelce may be playing himself right into the Hall of Fame.

    The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hauled in eight catches for 136 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos and made NFL history in the process. As Adam Teicher of ESPN noted, he became the first tight end in league history to reach 1,000 yards in five different seasons.

    Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten have each done so four times, but Kelce surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for his fifth consecutive season during the latest win.

    The five-time Pro Bowler also played hero and rescued the Chiefs offense, which was uncharacteristically stagnant at times.

    It stalled for field goals on five different promising drives, had a Tyreek Hill touchdown wiped off the board for holding and saw another Hill touchdown ruled incomplete. Kelce, though, found the end zone for the team's lone touchdown in the third quarter and was a nightmare for Denver's secondary throughout the contest.

    Now that he made history, Kelce can turn his sights on a potential second Super Bowl ring as the season enters the stretch run.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chiefs Clinch 2020 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Broncos

      Chiefs Clinch 2020 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Broncos
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Clinch 2020 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Broncos

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Defense Makes Giants a Tough Playoff Matchup

      After four straight wins and an upset in Seattle, New York is a team no one wants to see in the postseason ➡️

      Defense Makes Giants a Tough Playoff Matchup
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Defense Makes Giants a Tough Playoff Matchup

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Can We Finally Trust Baker and the Browns?

      Although Mayfield can be unpredictable, @Gagnon discusses why writing Cleveland off would be a mistake ➡️

      Can We Finally Trust Baker and the Browns?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Can We Finally Trust Baker and the Browns?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Pederson: Starting QB TBD

      Eagles HC not naming Wentz or Hurts the starter for next game yet, will consider all options 'before anything is decided'

      Pederson: Starting QB TBD
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pederson: Starting QB TBD

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report