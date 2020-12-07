Fantasy Football Week 14: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

3 of 4

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

DeShaun Watson couldn't have been happy to lose stud wide receiver Will Fuller IV to a season-ending suspension, but at least this week, it was a huge boon for any fantasy owners who happened to have Keke Coutee rostered.

The ex-Texas Tech speedster caught eight of his nine total targets for 141 yards en route to 22.1 points. It's unlikely that Houston will add any significant wide receiver depth over the final few weeks of the season, so expect Coutee to continue getting targets with Watson under center. Despite lackluster protection, the QB has been on fire recently, and Coutee should be a direct beneficiary of that success.

Awaiting the Texans in Week 14 is a Chicago defense that has been torched by Green Bay and Detroit in the last two weeks, giving up an average of 34.5 points, 306.5 passing yards and 3.5 touchdowns per contest in the last two games.

Projection: 96 yards, one touchdown