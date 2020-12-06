Floyd Mayweather Jr. Announces Logan Paul Exhibition Fight Date in IG Post

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul will step inside the ring for an exhibition fight on Feb. 20.

Mayweather announced the event on Instagram:

The legendary boxer last fought in August 2017, earning a TKO victory over Conor McGregor.

Paul made his amateur boxing debut in August 2018, when he and fellow YouTube star KSI fought to a majority draw. KSI earned a split decision in their November 2019 rematch.

TMZ Sports first reported in September that Paul's representatives had reached out to Mayweather's camp about staging a fight.

In November, Paul began the trash talk when he said of Mayweather that he would "snap this f--ker in half," per TMZ Sports.

"Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass!" he said. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!"

Mayweather responded days later on social media (warning: tweet contains profanity):

ESPN's Ariel Helwani noted how Paul is likely to have a significant weight advantage on Mayweather:

Still, Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of his generation, retiring after compiling a 50-0 record. He's particularly adept at defense, so he shouldn't have much trouble avoiding Paul's biggest punches.

Should he easily dispatch Logan Paul, perhaps Mayweather would move on to Jake Paul, who's fresh off knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson exhibition event.