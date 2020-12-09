1 Last Dream Match: Ranking the Best WWE Opponents for Kurt Angle

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Kurt Angle's iconic WWE career ended on a less-than-stellar note at WrestleMania 35 when he lost a lackluster bout to Baron Corbin. Fans were left wanting more from his retirement match after everything he accomplished and all the ways he gave back to the business.

Although Angle turns 52 today and has experienced plenty of wear and tear throughout his tenure as an active competitor, there isn't a whole lot stopping him from stepping back inside the squared circle to right that wrong and have the one last match he deserved last year.

The Olympic gold medalist has gone on the record before saying that his outing against Corbin wasn't what he envisioned for his final hurrah on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that he'd be interested in a return to the ring depending on his health.

He told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso in June: "I'd been so banged up—my neck, my back, and my neck—but I'm making improvements. If I get to the point where I feel I can do it, then I'll probably do it. But right now, I have to focus on my body."

At the time, Corbin was a logical opponent for Angle given the story WWE had been telling with them up to that point. But there were plenty of people who could have had a far better match with the six-time WWE world champion, not to mention The Lone Wolf hardly benefited from the victory in the year that followed.

The current shows may not always reflect it, but the SmackDown and Raw rosters are filled with more talent than ever before. If Angle did break his retirement—something that is considered commonplace in wrestling—these seven dream opponents have the best chance of making magic with him.