Adam Gase on Raiders Loss: Jets Work 'Way Too Hard to Go Through This S--t'

The New York Jets found another way to lose Sunday, as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III beat man coverage for a 46-yard touchdown pass with just five seconds remaining.

The 31-28 loss moved the Jets to 0-12 on the season. And after the game, head coach Adam Gase was despondent:

As for the decision to blitz and leave no safety deep in coverage, Gase said: "We were trying to create pressure. We hadn't done well with it all game. That's what happened."

There will be two main storylines after the result. The first: What was defensive coordinator Gregg Williams doing calling a blitz in that situation that left the Jets vulnerable to a deep pass down the field? It was an incomprehensible decision.

And the second: Well, at least the Jets are still in line to get the top overall pick in the draft to select Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Not that Gase will care—he almost assuredly won't be around to coach Lawrence given his dreadful 7-21 record in two seasons with the Jets.