    Adam Gase on Raiders Loss: Jets Work 'Way Too Hard to Go Through This S--t'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, right, catches a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

    The New York Jets found another way to lose Sunday, as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III beat man coverage for a 46-yard touchdown pass with just five seconds remaining.

    The 31-28 loss moved the Jets to 0-12 on the season. And after the game, head coach Adam Gase was despondent:

    As for the decision to blitz and leave no safety deep in coverage, Gase said: "We were trying to create pressure. We hadn't done well with it all game. That's what happened."

    There will be two main storylines after the result. The first: What was defensive coordinator Gregg Williams doing calling a blitz in that situation that left the Jets vulnerable to a deep pass down the field? It was an incomprehensible decision. 

    And the second: Well, at least the Jets are still in line to get the top overall pick in the draft to select Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Not that Gase will care—he almost assuredly won't be around to coach Lawrence given his dreadful 7-21 record in two seasons with the Jets.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Young secondary, Sam Darnold among Jets' Studs & Duds in Week 13 loss to Raiders

      Young secondary, Sam Darnold among Jets' Studs & Duds in Week 13 loss to Raiders
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Young secondary, Sam Darnold among Jets' Studs & Duds in Week 13 loss to Raiders

      Sam Neumann
      via Jets Wire

      Marcus Maye on Raiders game-winning TD: Has to be a better play call

      Marcus Maye on Raiders game-winning TD: Has to be a better play call
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Marcus Maye on Raiders game-winning TD: Has to be a better play call

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Raiders Stun Jets in Final Seconds to Deny New York First Win

      Raiders Stun Jets in Final Seconds to Deny New York First Win
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Raiders Stun Jets in Final Seconds to Deny New York First Win

      Tyler Calvaruso
      via Jets Wire

      Jets Remain Winless After Raiders Score on Ruggs' Late TD

      Jets Remain Winless After Raiders Score on Ruggs' Late TD
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets Remain Winless After Raiders Score on Ruggs' Late TD

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report