NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

It was a day for road teams as Week 13 of the NFL season got underway Sunday; in the early block, five road teams won their matchups out of seven games total.

We even got an overtime showdown between the Minnesota Vikings (one of the two home teams to win early Sunday) and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The other team that successfully defended its home turf? The Miami Dolphins, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7.

We also saw the first team clinch its playoff berth in Sunday's early games, as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-16 to win their ninth in a row, getting a little help from the Chicago Bears' 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Taysom Hill carried the torch in Drew Brees' absence, responsible for 232 yards of offense, two touchdowns and 23.58 points for fantasy managers. Hopefully some of those fantasy managers were able to handcuff him with Brees this season.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday night against the Broncos, while the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers can do the same Monday against Washington.

Sunday's early games brought us an under-the-radar hero among the tight ends and a wide receiver who dominated all fantasy players despite his team suffering a brutal loss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

We'll be updating the top fantasy players of the day after each block of games, including highlights, point totals and stat lines.

Week 13 Results

New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 16

Detroit Lions 34, Chicago Bears 30

Cleveland Browns 41, Tennessee Titans 35

Miami Dolphins 19, Cincinnati Bengals 7

Minnesota Vikings 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24 (OT)

Las Vegas Raiders 31, New York Jets 28

Indianapolis Colts 26, Houston Texans 20

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Top Fantasy Football Stars

Corey Davis, WR, Titans

The Tennessee Titans may have gotten blown out by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (and congratulations if that is something you saw coming), by wideout Corey Davis played his heart out nonetheless.

Davis was the top-performing fantasy wide receiver at the conclusion of the early games Sunday, earning fantasy managers 35.20 points with 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown.

His 17-yard touchdown reception put the Titans on the board in the second quarter when they were down 17-0.

The Titans declined to pick up the fifth-year option for Davis earlier this year, so he will be an unrestricted free agent come 2021. For fantasy managers in dynasty or keeper leagues, that can only mean that if Davis is donning a new jersey next season, he'll only be more successful in an offense with more help around him.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

One of the breakout fantasy stars of the year, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller absolutely carved up the New York Jets defense Sunday, to the tune of 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns and a whopping 45 points.

In fact, those 45 points are the fourth-most from a tight end ever.

Sunday's was a particularly juicy matchup for Waller; the Jets defense had also given 24-plus points to Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed earlier this season. But it's clear that Waller is the real deal.

Waller is now rostered in 100 percent of ESPN leagues and 99 percent of Yahoo leagues, so if you were hoping to bolster your tight end or flex position with him this year, you're out of luck.

But those who had the foresight to pick him up this year just may see him carry their squad through the fantasy playoffs in a couple weeks.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears

Chicago Bears fans weren't pleased with their team's 34-30 loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, but if they happened to have David Montgomery on their fantasy team, the sting may have been lessened a bit.

Montgomery was the top-performing fantasy running back by the conclusion of the 1 p.m. games, notching 27.10 points with his 17 rushing attempts for 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the first half, supplemented by an additional 39 yards through the air.

It was the second week in a row Montgomery turned heads, demonstrating an explosiveness that was promised when Chicago drafted him in the third round.

He also looked impossible for anyone around him to bring down as he ran roughshod through the Lions defense.

One week after posting a career-high 59-yard rush, Montgomery is coming on at the perfect time for fantasy managers, though it may be too late for the Bears.

PPR scoring info via FantasyPros