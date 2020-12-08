NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 14

0 of 32

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After 13 weeks of the 2020 regular season, the NFL playoff picture is starting to become both clearer and cloudier at the same time.

The New Orleans Saints and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs both punched their ticket to the postseason with their victories this week. But elsewhere in the bracket, there were shakeups galore.

The Los Angeles Rams slid into first place in the NFC West after the New York Giants upset the Seahawks in Seattle. Tennessee's loss in Cleveland (and a Colts win over the Houston Texans) created a logjam atop the AFC South. And an overtime win by the Minnesota Vikings (and Arizona's loss to the Rams) vaulted the Vikings past the Redbirds into the seventh seed in the NFC.

Never mind the Monday night stunner that knocked the Pittsburgh Steelers from the ranks of the unbeaten.

As has been the case every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Brad Gagnon and Gary Davenport have gathered to sort through the week that was and slot the league's teams from worst to first.

The winless Jets are still bringing up the rear. The champion Chiefs are still No. 1. But there was plenty of movement in between, including a team just outside the top five that has spent most of the past two decades as a tomato can.