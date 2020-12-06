Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

As fantasy football leagues go into the playoffs, managers should take note of players who can complete a championship roster. Many teams headed toward the final stretch have the WR1 and RB1 spots set but a couple of holes in secondary positions separate the pretenders from contenders.

Barring injury, most lead running backs have secured their roles at this point in the season. Yet we saw a possible shift in the Los Angeles Rams backfield with a rookie logging a career-high in rush attempts. Still available in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues, he belongs at the top of your priority adds list.

Over the last two weeks, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has re-emerged to provide a playoff boost. Because of a rough start, he's available in more than half of fantasy leagues.

The Houston Texans had to fill a huge void in the passing attack following Will Fuller V's suspension. Despite a loss, quarterback Deshaun Watson still threw for 341 yards, which resulted in two of his wideouts eclipsing 100 receiving yards. One of them belongs on your roster for the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at eight breakout candidates and pickups who are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.