Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and PickupsDecember 7, 2020
As fantasy football leagues go into the playoffs, managers should take note of players who can complete a championship roster. Many teams headed toward the final stretch have the WR1 and RB1 spots set but a couple of holes in secondary positions separate the pretenders from contenders.
Barring injury, most lead running backs have secured their roles at this point in the season. Yet we saw a possible shift in the Los Angeles Rams backfield with a rookie logging a career-high in rush attempts. Still available in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues, he belongs at the top of your priority adds list.
Over the last two weeks, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has re-emerged to provide a playoff boost. Because of a rough start, he's available in more than half of fantasy leagues.
The Houston Texans had to fill a huge void in the passing attack following Will Fuller V's suspension. Despite a loss, quarterback Deshaun Watson still threw for 341 yards, which resulted in two of his wideouts eclipsing 100 receiving yards. One of them belongs on your roster for the next few weeks.
Let's take a look at eight breakout candidates and pickups who are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates for Week 14
QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts at LVR (40 percent rostered)
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. DEN (33 percent rostered)
RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. NE (52 percent rostered)
WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at LVR (45 percent rostered)
WR Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at DET (41 percent rostered)
WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans at CHI (26 percent rostered)
WR Denzel Mims, New York Jets at SEA (11 percent rostered)
TE Dan Arnold, Arizona Cardinals vs. NYG (0 percent rostered)
RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have a new lead running back—at least for now. In Week 12, Cam Akers recorded nine carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, which included a 61-yard run. Darrell Henderson logged 10 carries for 19 yards as the complementary tailback.
Against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, head coach Sean McVay opted to feed Akers the bulk of the carries. He accumulated 72 yards and a touchdown on 21 rush attempts along with a reception for 22 yards. Henderson and Malcolm Brown recorded three carries apiece. The former scored on a 38-yard run.
Perhaps the Rams went with the hot hand in the backfield, but we could see Akers' touches remain steady going forward. He's a second-round pick who can play on all three downs.
Coming off a career-high 21 rush attempts, Akers has RB2 and flex appeal as he goes against a New England Patriots defense that ranked 21st against the run heading into Sunday's Week 13 contests.
WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
T.Y. Hilton had not moved the fantasy needle until Week 12 when he scored his first touchdown of the season. The four-time Pro Bowler found paydirt again against the Houston Texans Sunday.
Going into Week 14, managers should add Hilton while he's hot. Over the Indianapolis Colts' last two outings, the 31-year-old wideout has hauled in 12 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
The Colts will face the Las Vegas Raiders in their next matchup. The Silver and Black allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers heading into Week 13 and surrendered two touchdown receptions to a struggling New York Jets' aerial attack Sunday.
After the Raiders, the Colts will play the Texans for the second time in three weeks, giving Hilton a favorable multigame stretch.
Hilton has quarterback Philip Rivers' attention. Make sure to capitalize on their rapport as they go against vulnerable pass defenses.
WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans
Last week, via Instagram (h/t The Athletic's Aaron Reiss), wide receiver Will Fuller V announced that he'll serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.
Fuller's absence opened up opportunities for Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen Sunday. The former led the team in receptions (eight) and yards (141). Brandin Cooks had to temporarily leave the game and went under evaluation for a concussion, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Managers should keep tabs on Cooks' status because of his history of concussions. Regardless, Coutee should have a solid role for the remainder of the season.
Leading up to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Reiss confirmed Coutee would take over as the team's No. 2 option at wide receiver following Fuller's suspension. With quarterback Deshaun Watson under center, the Texans' secondary pass-catcher has a chance to post decent numbers.
WR Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Behind wideout Davante Adams, Allen Lazard has carved out a decent role in the Green Bay Packers' passing attack. Through the first three weeks of the season, he caught 13 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns but suffered a core muscle injury, which required surgery and sidelined him for seven weeks.
Last week, Lazard secured a wide-open two-yard touchdown pass. He filled the No. 2 wide receiver role and hauled in three of his four targets for 50 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Meanwhile, Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped one of his two targets.
Since Lazard's return, he has 14 targets compared to eight for Valdes-Scantling. Managers should take their chances with the former as quarterback Aaron Rodgers steamrolls through defenses, throwing for at least three touchdowns in each of the last three weeks.
In Week 14, the Packers will face the Detroit Lions pass defense, which ranked 26th in yards allowed going into Sunday's games and gives up the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.