Every MLB Team's Biggest Free-Agent Flop of the Last Decade

0 of 30

Associated Press

For over 40 years, Major League Baseball's free-agent system has had its benefits for teams and especially for players.

It's not exactly uncommon, though, for teams to come to rue especially expensive contracts.

To illustrate, we've pinpointed each team's biggest free-agent regret of the last decade. We drew the line at deals signed before the 2011 season, and they must have been worth at least $20 million over at least two years. From there, we narrowed things down to the biggest deal that generated the least on-field value.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.