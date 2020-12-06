George Foreman Says He Could Train Nate Robinson to Defeat Jake Paul

JACK DEMPSEY/Associated Press

The first appearance in the boxing ring didn't go well for Nate Robinson, but former heavyweight champion George Foreman believes he could transform the ex-NBA player into a legitimate fighter.

Foreman spoke to TMZ Sports about Jake Paul's knockout win over Robinson:

"He had too much talent for Nate Robinson," he said about Paul. "I'd like to get Nate down here and train him for a few weeks and get a rematch."

Foreman added he could do enough for Robinson to get him a win next time around.

"I can turn him into a five-, six-round fighter in no time flat," he added. "Make him do what I say...and he could give a better showing."

Robinson lasted just two rounds against Paul in the pay-per-view matchup, getting knocked down twice before suffering a brutal knockout.

We don't know if he will return to the sport after the disappointing loss, but training from a legendary boxer would likely provide plenty of help.