    George Foreman Says He Could Train Nate Robinson to Defeat Jake Paul

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Nate Robinson poses for portrait during Denver Nuggets NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    JACK DEMPSEY/Associated Press

    The first appearance in the boxing ring didn't go well for Nate Robinson, but former heavyweight champion George Foreman believes he could transform the ex-NBA player into a legitimate fighter.

    Foreman spoke to TMZ Sports about Jake Paul's knockout win over Robinson:

    "He had too much talent for Nate Robinson," he said about Paul. "I'd like to get Nate down here and train him for a few weeks and get a rematch."

    Foreman added he could do enough for Robinson to get him a win next time around.

    "I can turn him into a five-, six-round fighter in no time flat," he added. "Make him do what I say...and he could give a better showing."

    Robinson lasted just two rounds against Paul in the pay-per-view matchup, getting knocked down twice before suffering a brutal knockout. 

    We don't know if he will return to the sport after the disappointing loss, but training from a legendary boxer would likely provide plenty of help.

