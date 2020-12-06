George Foreman Says He Could Train Nate Robinson to Defeat Jake Paul

George Foreman Says He Could Train Nate Robinson to Defeat Jake PaulDecember 6, 2020
The first appearance in the boxing ring didn't go well for Nate Robinson, but former heavyweight champion George Foreman believes he could transform the ex-NBA player into a legitimate fighter.
Foreman spoke to TMZ Sports about Jake Paul's knockout win over Robinson:
"He had too much talent for Nate Robinson," he said about Paul. "I'd like to get Nate down here and train him for a few weeks and get a rematch."
Foreman added he could do enough for Robinson to get him a win next time around.
"I can turn him into a five-, six-round fighter in no time flat," he added. "Make him do what I say...and he could give a better showing."
Robinson lasted just two rounds against Paul in the pay-per-view matchup, getting knocked down twice before suffering a brutal knockout.
We don't know if he will return to the sport after the disappointing loss, but training from a legendary boxer would likely provide plenty of help.
