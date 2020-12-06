Week 13 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayDecember 6, 2020
Week 13 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
While there was no Thursday game to kick off Week 13, fantasy managers will still be looking at a limited player pool for Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are on bye, while six teams will be in action on Monday or Tuesday.
On one hand, this gives managers fewer options when filling out their lineups. On the other, it makes it a little easier to settle on the big-money players with which to start a roster.
At tight end, for example, Las Vegas Raiders standout Darrel Waller is a common-sense play against a New York Jets defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. There's little reason not to start either Waller or weekly star Travis Kelce unless you're really looking to spend big at other positions.
Of course, there are still some sleepers for Sunday's slate who can help managers grab those top stars and still come in under budget. Here, you'll find a look at the best matchups and the sneakiest plays for Week 13's Sunday slate.
Week 13 Best Matchups
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
DraftKings: $6,400; FanDuel: $7,300
When one thinks of surefire fantasy stars, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may not come to mind. However, he's been fantastic over the past three weeks—he has more than 900 passing yards with eight touchdowns and one pick—and is entering a strong matchup.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Adding to Cousins' value is the fact that backup running back Alexander Mattison has been ruled out after undergoing appendix surgery. If the Vikings don't want to overwork Dalvin Cook—and they shouldn't—then Cousins could get plenty of opportunities against Jacksonville.
There's a good chance that Cousins tops the 300-yard mark once again in Week 13 and puts multiple touchdown passes on the stat sheet.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
DraftKings: $9,500; FanDuel: $10,500
While the Jaguars have been atrocious against opposing quarterbacks, they've only been marginally better against opposing runners. Jacksonville has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this year.
With Mattison out, Cook should see the vast majority of the backfield work, which includes a large role in the passing game. He has caught 13 passes on 13 targets over his last three appearances.
The floor for Cook is extremely high, given the matchup and his PPR potential. The ceiling could be tremendous. Jacksonville surrendered more than 200 rushing yards in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. It wouldn't be a total shock if Cook goes for over 200 by himself on Sunday.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $6,900
While the Chicago Bears offense has been decidedly lackluster in 2020, Chicago wideout Allen Robinson II has been stellar. He has averaged just under seven receptions over his last four games and has three touchdowns during that span.
In Week 12, Robinson caught eight passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 13 targets.
Assuming that Robinson's target share holds, he could be in for an outstanding day versus the Detroit Lions. Detroit has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2020.
Even though the Lions defense has been awful, it's not exactly safe to trust Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. It is safe to trust Robinson to have a monster statistical game.
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,000
As discussed in the intro, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has a spectacular matchup against the Jets. This gives him a slight edge over the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who faces the Denver Broncos.
While Kelce is certainly a safe start, it's worth noting that the Broncos have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. That doesn't mean that Kelce is going to flop, of course, but it does potentially make Waller a better "value"—he's not exactly going to come cheaply.
Waller is Derek Carr's go-to target, and he's likely to be the focal point of the Raiders' passing attack this week. With starting running back Josh Jacobs out for the game, Las Vegas may rely more heavily than usual on its aerial assault.
Expect Waller to have a floor of roughly a half-dozen receptions and 50-plus yards—and that's as a bare minimum.
Week 13 Sleepers
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $7,100
Is it difficult to trust Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield? Against teams other than the Cincinnati Bengals, it certainly is. However, the 2018 first-overall pick could be in store for his best non-Bengals game of the season.
Mayfield is coming off a two-touchdown performance in which he finally found chemistry with wideout Jarvis Landry. He hasn't thrown an interception in the past month, and he's going up against the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Seeing as how the Browns defense has been underwhelming in 2020
and will be without star cornerback Denzel Ward. There's legitimate shootout potential for this game. Expect Mayfield to take advantage with a solid fantasy outing.
Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,000
As previously mentioned, the Raiders will be without starting running back Josh Jacobs—along with safety Johnathan Abram.
"I was optimistic that they would both play in New York, or New Jersey, but I was wrong," head coach Jon Gruden said Friday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
With Jacobs out, Booker should get the bulk of the carries against a Jets defense that has surrendered the joint-15th-most fantasy points to opposing backs this season. Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr should shine against New York, but Booker should benefit the most from Jacobs' absence.
If Las Vegas is able to get an early lead, it could spend most of the second half trying to salt the game away with Booker and the ground game. Don't be surprised if Booker goes over the 100-yard mark in this one.
Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
DraftKings: $3,900; FanDuel: $5,900
At least not everyone on the Jets' roster has been struggling this season. In fact, wide receiver Breshad Perriman has been thriving over the last few weeks. Over his last three games, he has caught 11 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
If the Raiders do get an early lead, there's a good chance that the Jets will spend most of the game in comeback mode. That should mean more opportunities and more fantasy points for their No. 1 deep threat.
Las Vegas has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
While Perriman isn't likely to do enough damage to deliver a win to New York on Sunday, he should help many a fantasy manager land premium DFS value.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
DraftKings: $4,900; FanDuel: $6,000
To be honest, it's not usually wide to go chasing sleepers at tight end in DFS games because the truly elite options are vastly better than the second tier. For managers who insist on finding TE value, though, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram could be worth a play.
Engram is coming off a nine-catch, 129-yard performance and could have a similar outing against the Seattle Seahawks—even with Colt McCoy expected to start at quarterback.
The Seahawks have only allowed the 17th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, but they also rank dead-last in passing yards allowed this year.
With McCoy under center, Engram should get plenty of targets, both as an outlet option and as New York's de facto No. 1 receiver.
