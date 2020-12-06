Week 13 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 2

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

DraftKings: $6,400; FanDuel: $7,300



When one thinks of surefire fantasy stars, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may not come to mind. However, he's been fantastic over the past three weeks—he has more than 900 passing yards with eight touchdowns and one pick—and is entering a strong matchup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Adding to Cousins' value is the fact that backup running back Alexander Mattison has been ruled out after undergoing appendix surgery. If the Vikings don't want to overwork Dalvin Cook—and they shouldn't—then Cousins could get plenty of opportunities against Jacksonville.

There's a good chance that Cousins tops the 300-yard mark once again in Week 13 and puts multiple touchdown passes on the stat sheet.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

DraftKings: $9,500; FanDuel: $10,500



While the Jaguars have been atrocious against opposing quarterbacks, they've only been marginally better against opposing runners. Jacksonville has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this year.

With Mattison out, Cook should see the vast majority of the backfield work, which includes a large role in the passing game. He has caught 13 passes on 13 targets over his last three appearances.

The floor for Cook is extremely high, given the matchup and his PPR potential. The ceiling could be tremendous. Jacksonville surrendered more than 200 rushing yards in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. It wouldn't be a total shock if Cook goes for over 200 by himself on Sunday.

Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $6,900



While the Chicago Bears offense has been decidedly lackluster in 2020, Chicago wideout Allen Robinson II has been stellar. He has averaged just under seven receptions over his last four games and has three touchdowns during that span.

In Week 12, Robinson caught eight passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 13 targets.

Assuming that Robinson's target share holds, he could be in for an outstanding day versus the Detroit Lions. Detroit has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2020.

Even though the Lions defense has been awful, it's not exactly safe to trust Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. It is safe to trust Robinson to have a monster statistical game.

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,000



As discussed in the intro, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has a spectacular matchup against the Jets. This gives him a slight edge over the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who faces the Denver Broncos.

While Kelce is certainly a safe start, it's worth noting that the Broncos have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. That doesn't mean that Kelce is going to flop, of course, but it does potentially make Waller a better "value"—he's not exactly going to come cheaply.

Waller is Derek Carr's go-to target, and he's likely to be the focal point of the Raiders' passing attack this week. With starting running back Josh Jacobs out for the game, Las Vegas may rely more heavily than usual on its aerial assault.

Expect Waller to have a floor of roughly a half-dozen receptions and 50-plus yards—and that's as a bare minimum.