Quick Takes on Asuka the Afterthought, AEW and IMPACT Crossover, Sting, and More

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka has reigned as the Raw Women's champion for the better part of 2020 and yet couldn't feel more like an afterthought at the moment with the way she's been booked. Although she and Lana will get their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at TLC in two weeks, WWE's main goal should be making The Empress of Tomorrow a bigger priority on Monday nights.

Of course, the non-title win she and Lana scored over current champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Monday's Raw paled in comparison to everything else that went down this week, specifically on AEW Dynamite.

The heavily-hyped show was nothing short of newsworthy as Sting shockingly debuted and Kenny Omega claimed the AEW World Championship. On top of all that, IMPACT Wrestling executive Don Callis announced at the end of the episode that Omega will appearing on IMPACT next week to explain his actions, seemingly signaling a potential partnership between the two promotions.

Earlier this week, two former IMPACT talent Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz officially signed with WWE and will report to the Performance Center immediately. Between them and the returning Grizzled Young Veterans, the future looks bright for NXT's depleted tag team division.

SmackDown's tag team scene received a nice boost this week as well with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake returning following a long hiatus as King Corbin's new henchmen. It's a role they could find far more success in than if they were still referring to themselves as The Forgotten Sons.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle the bigger picture of Sting's AEW arrival, what could and should become of the AEW and IMPACT alliance, Forgotten Sons resurfacing on SmackDown, and more.