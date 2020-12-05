Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama Rout LSU Behind DeVonta Smith's 231 Yards, 3 TDs

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Three weeks after the game was originally scheduled, No. 1 Alabama and LSU finally squared off Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide pulling off a 55-17 victory at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge—the most points Alabama has ever scored against LSU.

The rivalry game was first planned for November 14 but was postponed because of COVID-19. After the Tigers snapped Alabama's eight-game winning streak in the series last season, the Tide (9-0) took control of the matchup once again Saturday, upping their all-time record against the Tigers to 54-26-5.

The victory nearly assures Nick Saban's program will remain atop the College Football Playoff rankings for another week with only one regular-season game left on the schedule. A year after winning the national title, Ed Orgeron's Tigers dropped to 3-5.

Notable Performers

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide: 20-28 passing , 385 yards, 4 touchdowns

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide: 21 carries, 145 yards, 3 touchdowns

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Crimson Tide: 8 catches, 231 yards, 3 touchdowns

T.J. Finley, QB, LSU Tigers: 14-28 passing, 143 yards, 1 touchdown

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU Tigers: 8 catches, 110 yards

DeVonta Smith Makes His Heisman Case

Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith entered Saturday's game with the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +5000 (bet $100 to win $5000). He can expect those odds to move drastically in his favor after torching LSU.

Smith showed more in one half on the road against the Tigers than most players are able of proving over the course of a full season.

Through 30 minutes, Smith tallied 219 yards and three touchdowns on seven catches. It wasn't just the numbers he posted but the spectacular fashion in which he accumulated them.

The Louisiana native caught a 65-yard pass for his first score of the day, which came with the Tide already up 21-7. The deep ball worked so well for Smith that Jones went right back to him with a 61-yard toss to go up 35-14.

Smith's third score was arguably his most impressive.

Working against cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.—who 247Sports projects as a future first-round pick—Smith was able to get behind the defense and into the back of the end zone where he hauled in a one-handed pass from Jones reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr's signature touchdown.

LSU's defense certainly isn't at the level it was last season, but there's still plenty of talent on the Tigers' roster, especially in the secondary. Smith made them look overmatched across the board.

It might not be enough to win him the Heisman Trophy yet there's no question Smith put forth a strong case for the award on Saturday.

Offensive Gaffes Plague Tigers

For as problematic as LSU's defense has been this season, the team's offense has done them little favors.

Saturday was the latest example and there were multiple moments to choose from.

Even when the Tigers found the end zone they nearly cost themselves points by putting the ball on the ground early. Kayshon Boutte committed one of the cardinal sins of running into the end zone by celebrating too early and dropping the ball before he crossed the goal line.

It's a play that has frustrated numerous coaches and embarrassed countless players. Boutte was saved when teammate Jontre Kirklin rushed up behind him and secured the ball in the end zone to ensure LSU got the touchdown. It was a brutal gaffe for a program with expectations like LSU that was compounded by the intensity of playing in a rivalry game against the No. 1 team in the country.

It was also one of four fumbles committed by the Tigers against the Tide. The fact that LSU recovered four of the fumbles doesn't make that stat much better.

The one fumble the Tigers didn't recover turned into seven points for Alabama.

For a program looking to contend against the Tide longterm, those were the types of mistakes that Alabama is consistently able to avoid.

Even late in the fourth quarter—with the game clearly out of reach and the Tigers looking to make the deficit a bit more respectable—backup QB Max Johnson chose to throw an end zone fade to freshman wideout Arik Gilbert in one-on-one coverage. The play had little chance and would've required the type of catch from Gilbert that Smith made over Stingley.

It was a poor decision on the part of Johnson compounded by a dominant Alabama defense.

One year after celebrating on U of A's logo at midfield of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Tigers slumped off their own turf, showing just how far they have to go to compete against the best the of the sport.

What's Next

Alabama ends its regular season next week Saturday at the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers still have two games remaining—one at No. 6 Florida on Saturday followed by a home game against Ole Miss on December 19.

