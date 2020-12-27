Chargers' Justin Herbert Breaks Baker Mayfield's Single-Season Rookie TD Record

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made history Sunday against the Denver Broncos, breaking Baker Mayfield's rookie record for touchdown passes in a season.

The first-round pick hit Austin Ekeler with a nine-yard score in the second quarter for his 28th touchdown of 2020.

While the Chargers will finish with a losing record for the second straight season, Herbert's performance is an obvious source of optimism. He entered Week 16 having thrown for 3,781 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes.

Los Angeles selected Herbert sixth overall to be the long-term solution under center. He didn't open the season as the starter, and his ascension was hastened by a medical mishap involving Tyrod Taylor. A Chargers team doctor was giving a pain-killing injection to Taylor's ribs and accidentally punctured his lung.

That left head coach Anthony Lynn with no choice but to start Herbert in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the former Oregon star has remained there.

However, questions have already begun about whether Lynn and the Chargers coaches are failing to make the most of Herbert's contributions.

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Tom Krasovic referenced the franchise experienced a string of disappointments with Drew Brees and Philip Rivers at the helm, and now Herbert "is getting a condensed taste of this bittersweet Bolts brew," per Krasovic:

"Whatever the causes for their chronic struggles, the Chargers are breaking new ground for falling painfully short. They've lost 15 of 18 games decided by eight points or fewer since 2019 and are 0-9 in the AFC West dating to last year. The two most recent losses both came on the final play of the game, as did two others earlier in the season."

Lynn's status is something the front office and ownership will have to consider at the appropriate time.

The arc of Mayfield's career is a reminder that a quarterback's development doesn't always unfold in an upwardly linear fashion. The Cleveland Browns star took a big step backward in his second season before getting back on course in 2020.

Short of producing more wins—something that doesn't fall squarely on his shoulders—it's at least difficult to envision what more the Chargers could ask of Herbert so far.