Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Nick Wass/Associated Press

In addition to typical injuries, fantasy football managers have also needed to be cognizant of players who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this year. Some key players have missed one or two games because of a positive test or being in close contact with someone who had a positive test during this unorthodox season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's made it even more important for fantasy managers to pay close attention to breaking news and be ready to pivot to a different player at any given point.

Week 13 is one of the most crucial weeks of the fantasy season yet. For many leagues, it's either the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs. So, it's vital that fantasy managers are on top of their lineup heading into kickoff on Sunday to ensure there are no last-minute inactives that trip them up.

Here are some rankings for Week 13, along with the latest from injury reports and some potential fill-in lineup options.