Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsDecember 5, 2020
In addition to typical injuries, fantasy football managers have also needed to be cognizant of players who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this year. Some key players have missed one or two games because of a positive test or being in close contact with someone who had a positive test during this unorthodox season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
It's made it even more important for fantasy managers to pay close attention to breaking news and be ready to pivot to a different player at any given point.
Week 13 is one of the most crucial weeks of the fantasy season yet. For many leagues, it's either the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs. So, it's vital that fantasy managers are on top of their lineup heading into kickoff on Sunday to ensure there are no last-minute inactives that trip them up.
Here are some rankings for Week 13, along with the latest from injury reports and some potential fill-in lineup options.
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. IND)
4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
7. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (at LAC)
8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at SF)
9. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, two days before they host the Dallas Cowboys.
It would be a favorable matchup for Jackson, who has had some struggles in 2020, but there's also no guarantee the Ravens will play him, considering he missed their Week 12 game and hasn't been practicing.
Another quarterback to watch is Newton, who is questionable for the Patriots' road matchup against the Chargers because of an abdomen injury. If he plays, he should likely be in fantasy lineups. But it would be wise to have a backup option just in case.
If you're a fantasy manager who could potentially be without Jackson or Newton (or still trying to find somebody to replace New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees), then Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a good streaming option in a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ryan Fitzpatrick might also be a strong fill-in option if he starts for the Miami Dolphins again this week. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa is questionable because of a left thumb injury. Whichever quarterback ends up starting should have a big performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Running Backs
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
3. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at MIN)
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at TEN)
7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB)
9. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
Josh Jacobs was likely poised for a big Week 13 performance, but the Raiders running back won't be suiting up Sunday because of an ankle injury. But there's an easy fix for fantasy managers who will now be without Jacobs.
Las Vegas will be plugging in backup running back Devontae Booker, and fantasy managers should do the same if they can still add him from their league's waiver wire. Booker, who has flashed his potential at times this season, will have a solid matchup against the winless New York Jets.
Some fantasy managers may be getting a boost this week, as Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin could be returning from an MCL sprain. He hasn't played since Nov. 1, but he'd have a favorable matchup in his return against the Bengals, who are allowing 136.5 rushing yards per game (third-most in the NFL).
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
2. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
5. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
8. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
9. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
10. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
Many of the top fantasy wide receivers are healthy and good to go, but one player to keep an eye on is Falcons wideout Julio Jones. Atlanta's offense operates much more effectively when Jones is in the lineup, but he's questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
If Jones plays, both he and Ridley are likely to have solid days against the Saints, as it should be a high-scoring matchup. But if Jones doesn't play, then New Orleans' defense may focus in on Ridley and prevent him from having a standout fantasy performance.
Another top wide receiver dealing with an injury is the Bears' Allen Robinson II, who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions because of a knee problem.
Jones and Robinson may play, but if fantasy managers end up with an unexpected hole in their lineup should one of them not suit up, then one potential fill-in option is the Packers' Allen Lazard. After getting into the end zone last week, Lazard could be Green Bay's No. 2 receiving target behind Adams moving forward.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at CHI)
4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB)
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
6. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts (at HOU)
7. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
8. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. CIN)
10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is going to miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars because of a back injury. It's the second straight week that Smith won't be on the field for Minnesota. And while he wasn't worth starting in fantasy regardless, it will have an impact on the Vikings' other tight end, Rudolph.
Last week, Rudolph set season highs with seven receptions and 68 yards. And while his only touchdown of the season came back in Week 3, that drought could end soon, maybe as soon as this week with Smith again set to be out of the lineup. Rudolph should be a solid starting option in fantasy lineups in Week 13.