    Canucks Part Ways with Anthem Singer Mark Donnelly Due to Anti-Mask Rally Plans

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 5, 2020

    FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. NHL free agency day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The Vancouver Canucks cut ties with their longtime national anthem singer, Mark Donnelly, on Friday after the Vancouver Sun reported he was set to perform at an anti-mask rally in downtown Vancouver on Saturday. 

    After the Sun tweeted the story, Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini asked the outlet to change its headline to "former Canucks anthem singer" and encouraged his followers to continue wearing masks: 

    Donnelly, 60, began singing "O Canada" at Canucks games in 2001.

    "Mark Donnelly is acting independently and we hope the public understands he is not representing the Vancouver Canucks," COO Trent Carroll told the Sun. "We encourage everyone to wear a mask and to follow the provincial health orders."

    The province of British Columbia is currently operating under both a stay-at-home order and a mask mandate. All social gatherings have been discouraged by health officials to help limit the spread of COVID-19.        

