Canucks Part Ways with Anthem Singer Mark Donnelly Due to Anti-Mask Rally Plans

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vancouver Canucks cut ties with their longtime national anthem singer, Mark Donnelly, on Friday after the Vancouver Sun reported he was set to perform at an anti-mask rally in downtown Vancouver on Saturday.

After the Sun tweeted the story, Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini asked the outlet to change its headline to "former Canucks anthem singer" and encouraged his followers to continue wearing masks:

Donnelly, 60, began singing "O Canada" at Canucks games in 2001.

"Mark Donnelly is acting independently and we hope the public understands he is not representing the Vancouver Canucks," COO Trent Carroll told the Sun. "We encourage everyone to wear a mask and to follow the provincial health orders."

The province of British Columbia is currently operating under both a stay-at-home order and a mask mandate. All social gatherings have been discouraged by health officials to help limit the spread of COVID-19.