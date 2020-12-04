WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 4

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

An emotional tribute to the great Pat Patterson gave way to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso kicking off Friday's show.

Kayla Braxton wasted little time asking The Tribal Chief if he fears Kevin Owens. After seemingly laughing off the question, Reigns watched as KO made his way to the ring.

The presumptive No. 1 contender, refusing to wait until the night's scheduled main event, pitched a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the December 22 pay-per-view. Uso jumped in and accepted the match, to the dismay of his cousin.

Reigns refusing to engage his foe with Braxton in the ring opted to walk up the ramp.

Owens ended, saying there may be a woman in the ring but Reigns is a bitch.

Grade

A

Analysis

Uso's reactionary acceptance, Owens' attempted goading of Reigns into losing his cool and The Head of the Table's continued even-keeled demeanor in the face of confrontation helped make this a strong start to SmackDown.

Everything Reigns and Uso have touched has been gold for the last three months, while Owens elevates every segment he is part of.

While it would have been nice to see Reigns and Owens have more time to build a genuine feud, their match at TLC is shaping up to be the showstealer, especially taking into consideration the bar they have set for themselves with their previous encounters.