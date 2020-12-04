WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 4

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 4December 5, 2020
On the march to TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 22, Roman Reigns responded to Kevin Owens just one week after The Prizefighter of WWE sent him a message loudly and clearly at the expense of Jey Uso.
Friday night, Reigns and Uso teamed up to battle Owens and Otis in a blockbuster tag team main event.
Who emerged victorious, and how did it affect momentum ahead of the final spectacular of 2020?
Find out with this recap of the December 4 episode.
Kevin Owens Gets What He Wants
An emotional tribute to the great Pat Patterson gave way to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso kicking off Friday's show.
Kayla Braxton wasted little time asking The Tribal Chief if he fears Kevin Owens. After seemingly laughing off the question, Reigns watched as KO made his way to the ring.
The presumptive No. 1 contender, refusing to wait until the night's scheduled main event, pitched a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the December 22 pay-per-view. Uso jumped in and accepted the match, to the dismay of his cousin.
Reigns refusing to engage his foe with Braxton in the ring opted to walk up the ramp.
Owens ended, saying there may be a woman in the ring but Reigns is a bitch.
Grade
A
Analysis
Uso's reactionary acceptance, Owens' attempted goading of Reigns into losing his cool and The Head of the Table's continued even-keeled demeanor in the face of confrontation helped make this a strong start to SmackDown.
Everything Reigns and Uso have touched has been gold for the last three months, while Owens elevates every segment he is part of.
While it would have been nice to see Reigns and Owens have more time to build a genuine feud, their match at TLC is shaping up to be the showstealer, especially taking into consideration the bar they have set for themselves with their previous encounters.
Natalya vs. Bayley
A week after Bayley caught a hard right hand from Bianca Belair during The EST’s match with Natalya, The Role Model battled The Queen of Harts while her newfound rival watched from the commentary position.
Natalya gained early control heading into the break as she sent the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion ever into the steel steps. Back from the break, Bayley exchanged counters and reversals with her third-generation opponent.
A late-match distraction by Belair and a Sharpshooter from Natalya proved the one-two punch that ended Bayley’s night on a sour note in what Corey Graves labeled an upset of sorts.
Result
Natalya defeated Bayley
Grade
C-
Analysis
WWE took a page out of AEW’s playbook, for the worse, as the majority of this women’s division match occurred during the commercial break. That is a major disappointment given the talent in the ring and Belair’s opportunity to establish her personality on the mic.
The lack of actual screen time, not to mention storyline development, hurt this one exponentially.
The bright spot? Bayley vs. Belair is going to rule.
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Mysterio, Bryan and Big E vs. Zayn, Nakamura and Ziggler
Another tribute to Patterson, this one to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” gave way to a Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring former Intercontinental Champions on both sides. Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and Big E squared off with Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and current champion Sami Zayn.
The babyfaces worked over Ziggler early but a distraction by Zayn allowed The Showoff a momentary reprieve. Bryan wiped out Zayn at ringside with a tope but opened himself up to a dropkick from Ziggler that sent him to the floor heading into another commercial break.
Back from the break, the action broke down as the contestants took turns hitting their signature stuff.
Late, Zayn made a blind tag to Ziggler. Bryan blasted The Showoff with a running knee and the champ tried for a sneaky rollup. Bryan countered into the YES! Lock, but Zayn barely got to the bottom rope to force the break.
A series of pin attempts, culminating in a small package rollup from Bryan, ended the match with a victory for the babyfaces.
After the match, Ziggler suckered Zayn and Nakamura into charging his opponents, only to find himself at a 3-on-1 disadvantage. He begged off before taking the atomic drop from Bryan, a 619 from Mysterio and a Big Ending from Big E in a sequence Patterson himself would have been proud of.
Result
Big E, Bryan and Mysterio defeated Ziggler, Nakamura and Zayn
Grade
A
Analysis
Graded as a traditional match, this very obviously lacked a heat segment to really tie everything together.
Limited for time and determined to pay homage to Pat Patterson, his love of a good finish and crowd-pleasing spots, said heat segment was expendable in the name of hitting all of the high notes.
Ziggler paid tribute to Patterson with his antics after the match, Bryan earned a win over Zayn to reignite their rivalry over the IC title and Big E was allowed to showoff in his renewed singles push.
Taking the circumstances into consideration it is difficult to argue that this didn’t do exactly what it set out to.
War of the Words
Michael Cole conducted a split-screen interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella.
What started as a pedestrian exchange of taunts and smack talk gave way to Carmella accusing Banks of being jealous that The Princess of Staten Island was able to waltz into the WWE Performance Center “on a whim” and become a WWE Superstar, better than Banks, who dreamed of being a champion since childhood.
The Boss claimed Carmella has never met a “bitch like” her and finished with one last sell for the TLC pay-per-view.
Grade
B
Analysis
Don’t look now but Carmella outshined Banks here.
The former champion nonchalantly admitting that she became a WWE Superstar on a whim and achieving everything she did while Banks had childhood dreams of being the best and had to scratch and claw her way to the top was a great bit of dismissive heel character work.
Banks was clearly annoyed/peeved by Carmella speaking so frankly and it added to the overall effect of the segment.
Who knows what their match on pay-per-view will look like but do not be surprised if Carmella is driven to prove she belongs with Banks, while The Blueprint strives to prove she can steal the show against opponents not named Asuka or Bayley.