Fantasy Alert: Raiders' Josh Jacobs Won't Play vs. Jets Because of Ankle Injury

Fantasy managers who have Josh Jacobs on their rosters will have to dip into their running back depth after the Las Vegas Raiders star was ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Friday his second-year star will be unavailable this weekend. Jacobs has had an ankle injury.

Jacobs was injured in the third quarter of the Raiders' 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The 22-year-old was officially diagnosed with a sprained ankle, and the team was hopeful he wouldn't have to miss time.

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, it became increasingly unlikely that Jacobs would be able to go against the Jets before Gruden confirmed it.

Jacobs' absence is particularly devastating to those fantasy managers who are starting their postseason this week. The Alabama alum ranks 12th in yards from scrimmage with 957 after being 17th last season, but his nine rushing touchdowns is tied for fifth in the league.

If there is an upside for managers, Devontae Booker has done well as the No. 2 back in Las Vegas. The five-year veteran is averaging a career-high 5.5 yards per carry and ran for 81 yards with two touchdowns on 16 attempts in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

Booker is only rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 10 percent of ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros.

If your roster needs a running back to plug into a flex spot, Booker is a safe bet to see a lot of work this week against a Jets defense that is tied for 18th in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed this season.