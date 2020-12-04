Undertaker-Sting Match Reportedly Rejected, AEW-Impact Info, Tessa Blanchard

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

WWE Reportedly Nixed Undertaker vs. Sting Match Proposal

Sting made a shocking debut on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, but it was reportedly only after a proposed match in WWE got shot down.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Sting wanted to have a cinematic match against The Undertaker, but it didn't appeal to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and didn't come to fruition.

The Undertaker vs. Sting is one of the biggest dream matches most wrestling fans have always wanted to see; however, Sting didn't make his WWE debut until 2014.

Rather than going straight to Sting vs. The Undertaker, Sting lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 31. Sting later had a WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins, and he injured his neck during that bout, which led to his retirement.

Daniel Bryan and Edge are among the wrestlers who have come out of retirement in recent years after overcoming neck and head injuries, which led to some hope that Sting could do the same.

Bolstering that notion was the fact that The Undertaker had a cinematic match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 this year. The Boneyard Match was widely praised, and it went down as arguably one of the best matches of Taker's career.

A similar cinematic-type match would have been the ideal way to pull off 55-year-old Undertaker vs. 61-year-old Sting, but The Deadman officially retired from wrestling at Survivor Series last month.

It is unclear what Sting's role with AEW will be, but AEW President Tony Khan announced that he signed The Icon to a multiyear, full-time contract.

While it doesn't look like Sting vs. The Undertaker will ever be in the cards, it is possible Sting's in-ring career isn't over quite yet.

AEW and Impact Reportedly Have Loose Affiliation

AEW and Impact Wrestling seemed to start a landmark alliance on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, but it reportedly won't result in the companies being "that intertwined."

Impact executive Don Callis was on commentary to call Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Callis got involved by handing Omega a microphone, which he used to hit Moxley before going on to win the match and the title.

After the match, Omega and Callis ran off, and they said they would explain themselves Tuesday on Impact Wrestling.

According to Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, Omega appearing on Impact is largely being done as a favor to Callis since they are close friends, and it will likely only be a one-off.

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly liked the idea and signed off on it, but there is no expectation that AEW and Impact stars will be crossing over on a regular basis.

Hausman did note, however, that it is expected Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will work a match for AEW, and the stage may be set for that match during Omega's appearance on Impact next week.

Also, Hausman reported Callis' contract with Impact is up soon, and the expectation is that he will join AEW as Omega's manager.

A working relationship between AEW and Impact is good for both companies, especially Impact since it puts the promotion under a much bigger spotlight than it has had in quite some time.

Wednesday's events led to a great deal of speculation regarding dream crossover matches, and while it is possible some of them could happen if both companies remain open to working together, it doesn't sound as though there are any grand plans currently beyond a handful of crossover appearances.

AEW Reportedly Not Interested in Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard may be the top free agent in all of professional wrestling currently, but one major company reportedly won't pursue her.

According to Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), AEW discussed Blanchard and determined that while she would be valuable, the company is not interested in signing her.

Blanchard is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, who currently works as a manager for FTR and Shawn Spears in AEW.

The 25-year-old Blanchard is also known for her recent run in Impact Wrestling, which saw her win not only the Impact Knockouts Championship but also the Impact World Championship, making her the first woman to win that title.

Allegations have been made against Blanchard by other wrestlers regarding backstage bullying and using a racial slur, which may be why AEW is reportedly shying away.

If AEW is out of the running, WWE becomes the most logical landing spot, especially because she has wrestled for WWE before.

Blanchard was part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017, and she also wrestled a handful of matches in NXT, which could turn out to be her next destination.

WWE doesn't necessarily need Blanchard due to the strength of its women's roster, but she is among the best female wrestlers in the world and would add even more talent to the mix.

Making her the face of NXT would be a possibility as would putting her on the main roster and having her face top stars such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

