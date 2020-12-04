Blue Jays in Touch with George Springer's Reps on a 'Weekly' Basis, GM Says

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed the organization's interest in free-agent outfielder George Springer on Thursday.

According to Arash Madani of Sportsnet, Atkins said he has connected with Springer's representation on a weekly basis.

Springer, arguably the best player on the market, is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, World Series winner and World Series MVP.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Jays also have interest in outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who played for the Atlanta Braves last season, but Toronto appears to have Springer higher on its list.

The 31-year-old Springer enjoyed a dominant four-year stretch from 2016-19 that yielded three All-Star nods and three seasons with at least 29 home runs. During that stint, he averaged a .274 batting average, 31 home runs, 84 RBI and 107 runs scored per season.

He got off to a slow start to the shortened 2020 season, but he ended up with some solid numbers, hitting .265 with 14 homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs scored in 51 games.

One thing that makes Springer's production so impressive is that the Astros have used him in the leadoff spot in recent years. He isn't a prototypical leadoff hitter, but he made it work and still put up great power numbers.

Springer is perhaps best known for coming through when the games matter most, evidenced by his 19 home runs, 38 RBI and 43 runs scored in 63 career postseason games. His best performance came in the 2017 World Series when he hit .379 with five homers and seven RBI en route to being named World Series MVP.

He was also great during Houston's surprising run to the American League Championship Series last season with four home runs and nine RBI between the ALDS and ALCS.

The Jays reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season. Although they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series, they have some momentum entering 2021.

Toronto already has a nice collection of young offensive talent, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio, but Springer would give the Jays some much-needed experience and a player who knows how to produce and win in the postseason.