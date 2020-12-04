Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

Due to the shuffling of last week's Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game, Week 13 didn't kick off with its usual Thursday night matchup. However, there will be an extra night of football this week, as the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will play on Tuesday.

Even with that game on the docket—and two games scheduled for Monday—fantasy managers will want to get the majority of their lineups set by Sunday. Considering the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner—or already here in larger leagues—making the right lineup decisions is as important as it's been all season.

We're here to help by examining the top projected performers at each key position and some of the best matchups of the week. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring. As a reminder, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on bye weeks.