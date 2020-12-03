Edinburg High School's Emmanuel Duron Body Slams Referee on Video After Ejection

Associated Press

A high school football player was escorted off the field by police after attacking a referee who ejected him on Thursday night just before halftime.

Edinburg High School's Emmanuel Duron sprinted from the sidelines and body slammed an on official as teammates and coaches chased behind him. The referee was carted off the field and taken for medical attention. He did not return to the game.

According to Andrew McCulloch of RGV Sports and The Monitor, Duron had been Edinburg's star player all season and was set to compete for a state wrestling title this winter. He also served as the kicker and punter for the school's football team.

Officers who removed Duron from the stadium reportedly declined comment.

Edinburg defeated PSJA High School, 35-21.