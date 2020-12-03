    Edinburg High School's Emmanuel Duron Body Slams Referee on Video After Ejection

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 4, 2020

    A goalpost is seen before an NCAA college football game between Indiana and Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Associated Press

    A high school football player was escorted off the field by police after attacking a referee who ejected him on Thursday night just before halftime. 

    Edinburg High School's Emmanuel Duron sprinted from the sidelines and body slammed an on official as teammates and coaches chased behind him. The referee was carted off the field and taken for medical attention. He did not return to the game.

    According to Andrew McCulloch of RGV Sports and The Monitor, Duron had been Edinburg's star player all season and was set to compete for a state wrestling title this winter. He also served as the kicker and punter for the school's football team.

    Officers who removed Duron from the stadium reportedly declined comment.

    Edinburg defeated PSJA High School, 35-21. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Center Grove finishes No. 1 in final 2020 High School Football America Indiana Top 10

      Center Grove finishes No. 1 in final 2020 High School Football America Indiana Top 10
      High School Football logo
      High School Football

      Center Grove finishes No. 1 in final 2020 High School Football America Indiana Top 10

      Jeff Fisher
      via High School Football America

      Nashua North finishes No. 1 in High School Football America New Hampshire Top 5 for 2020

      Nashua North finishes No. 1 in High School Football America New Hampshire Top 5 for 2020
      High School Football logo
      High School Football

      Nashua North finishes No. 1 in High School Football America New Hampshire Top 5 for 2020

      Jeff Fisher
      via High School Football America

      Fyffe wins 3rd straight Alabama high school football championship with 45th straight win

      Fyffe wins 3rd straight Alabama high school football championship with 45th straight win
      High School Football logo
      High School Football

      Fyffe wins 3rd straight Alabama high school football championship with 45th straight win

      Jeff Fisher
      via High School Football America

      This Alabama high school football championship game has an ending that will break your heart

      This Alabama high school football championship game has an ending that will break your heart
      High School Football logo
      High School Football

      This Alabama high school football championship game has an ending that will break your heart

      James Dator
      via SBNation.com