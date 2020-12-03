Mets Rumors: NYM Making 'Serious Push' for James McCann in Free Agency

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Free-agent catcher James McCann could be headed to the New York Mets, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who reported Thursday that the team is "making a serious push" for the former Chicago White Sox star.

MLB insider Robert Murray said "it is looking increasingly likely" that the 30-year-old could ink a four-year deal in New York.

McCann was a second round pick by the Detroit Tigers out of Arkansas in 2011, and he played with the Tigers for five seasons beginning in 2014.

He inked a one-year deal with the White Sox in December 2018 and went on to have a career year, earning his first All-Star selection after batting .273 with 60 RBIs and 18 home runs—all career-highs—in 439 at-bats.

The team tendered him a contract for 2020, and he hit .289/.360/.536 in 97 at-bats through 31 games, with 15 RBIs and seven home runs, splitting time with two-time All-Star Yasmani Grandal, who the White Sox signed to a four-year deal a year ago.

Heyman previously reported that the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels were interested in McCann, while the Philadelphia Phillies would be in play if J.T. Realmuto exits in free agency.

The Mets looked largely to Wilson Ramos behind the plate in 2020, but the two-time All-Star is also a free agent this offseason, leaving Tomas Nido and Ali Sanchez as the team's lone rostered catchers. Together, they combined to appear in 14 games last season.