Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 13 NFL Picks

6 of 15

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: New Orleans -2.5



You never know what you're going to get from an Atlanta Falcons team that is once again riding a hot streak after burying itself early in the season. That's become an Atlanta tradition, and nearly all of our correspondents have the Falcons continuing that trend by covering as a small underdog at home Sunday against the Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints.

"Interim head coach Raheem Morris deserves ample credit for the Falcons' turnaround in recent weeks," Sobleski said. "The team is 4-2 since Morris replaced Dan Quinn. To be fair, one of those losses came at the hands of the Saints less than two weeks ago, and the division rivals are set to meet again Sunday. But the Falcons should be better prepared to handle Taysom Hill, who is hard to trust as New Orleans' starting quarterback. Atlanta's defense, meanwhile, has the league's ninth-best DVOA since Morris took the reins, per Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz."

Hill performed well against Atlanta two weeks ago, but that was his first career start. The utility offensive player still hasn't completed a touchdown pass in his NFL career and could be destined to hit a wall against that rejuvenated Atlanta D.

On the other hand, it's fair not to trust the Falcons, who may or may not have injured wide receiver Julio Jones against a Saints defense that has surrendered just one touchdown and 7.0 points per game in the last four weeks.

"The Saints admittedly didn't look great offensively last week," said Davenport, who broke from the pack by picking New Orleans, "but Hill said that New Orleans intentionally went with a conservative game plan against a Broncos team with no quarterback. The Saints and Falcons just locked horns two weeks ago, with the Saints winning easily at the Superdome. This game will likely be closer, but the Falcons blowing out a flawed Raiders team doesn't so change my view of them that I expect the outcome to flip in the rematch. Of course, I've been abjectly terrible the past couple of weeks with picks, so the Falcons will probably win by 40."

The counter there is Davenport is very much due, and plenty of lone wolves have had the last laugh in this exercise this season.

Predictions

Davenport: New Orleans

Gagnon: Atlanta

Kahler: Atlanta

Miller: Atlanta

Sobleski: Atlanta

Tesfatsion: Atlanta

Consensus: Atlanta +2.5



Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Saints 21