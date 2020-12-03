Mike Tomlin: WFT 'Doesn't Care' About Steelers' Problems Ahead of Week 13 Game

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quick turnaround following Wednesday's 19-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens even if their Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team was moved to Monday, but head coach Mike Tomlin knows his opponent isn't feeling sorry for his team.

"We realize that Washington doesn't care about our problems or is glad we have them," he said Thursday, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Pittsburgh's game against the Ravens was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night, but it was moved to Sunday and then again to Tuesday and finally to Wednesday as Baltimore faced a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Steelers also had issues and placed running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list

What's more, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported star pass-rusher Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday's contest.

Throw in the fact that Pittsburgh's offense looked pedestrian against a short-handed Ravens squad, and there is more adversity than is to be expected for an 11-0 team that's five wins away from completing an undefeated regular season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, as Tomlin suggested, Washington is surely focused an opportunity to notch a critical win as the playoffs approach. The team is just 4-7 but tied with the New York Giants atop the NFC East and has momentum following two straight victories.

While defeating the Steelers will be far more challenging than topping the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, Washington might not get the best version of Pittsburgh on such a quick turnaround.

Tomlin knows his team will get no quarter.