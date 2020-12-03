Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sting, Braun Strowman and More

2 of 3

Braun Strowman was written off of television by way of his suspension following a physical assault on WWE official Adam Pearce, a cover for a bum knee, but the injury ailing him will not keep him out of action long according to Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez.

Alvarez reports the former Universal Champion is currently rehabbing the knee and should be back sooner rather than later.

Strowman has been the subject of some questionable booking throughout 2020.

First, he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn in a feud that never really had an ending. Then, he benefited from Roman Reigns' hiatus, defeating Goldberg to win the Universal title in an ice-cold match. A lengthy feud with Bray Wyatt followed before he popped up on Raw Underground, then as part of the red brand's Survivor Series team.

The inconsistency, as well as WWE Creative allowing him to fall off significantly following his title loss in August to The Fiend, left Strowman without any obvious path for the remainder of the year.

Perhaps 2021 will bring with it renewed focus on The Monster Among Men but with so much attention paid to Drew McIntyre, the budding rivalry between the aforementioned Wyatt and Randy Orton, and the eventual return of Edge, it is becoming more and more difficult to figure out where Strowman fits in.