Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia: Bleacher Report Staff Predictions

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Spence is returning to action for the first time since he wrecked his Ferrari last year in a single-car accident that left the southpaw in the ICU, so it's completely understandable that some might be wondering whether the best days of Spence are behind him.

For my prediction, I'm going with the idea put forth by the public relations teams over at Fox Sports, a storyline that suggests Spence's near-death experience helped the fighter realize what's really important in life and that the best of Spence is still to come.

That's an exciting thought for boxing and a scary one for the rest of the welterweight division.

Spence, 30, was already considered by most to be the best of a deep crop of PBC welterweights. He was also already considered the No. 1 fighter at 147 pounds by The Ring magazine and Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

Now, imagine a version of Spence that's even more committed to being the best possible athlete he can be.

Yikes!

Still, Danny Garcia is a live dog this weekend. Garcia is a two-weight world champion, and he's never been blown out by anyone.

In fact, both of the 32-year-old's losses were close fights against world champs that could have gone either way on the scorecards. Garcia, from Philadelphia, is not a kind of Rocky Balboa-type underdog. He's more like Joe Frazier was against Muhammad Ali: a legit threat to walk away with the title.

Regardless, I'm still picking Spence to beat Garcia via unanimous decision. The unified champ will box from a distance early in the fight and break Garcia down with pressure over the second half. Garcia will have his moments, but Spence will ultimately prove he's in a league of his own.

Spence via unanimous decision