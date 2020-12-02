    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Reached out to Joe Burrow After Bengals QB's ACL Injury

    Jenna Ciccotelli
December 2, 2020
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put his team allegiances aside when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured, as the former Alabama star reached out to the former national champion.

    "Injuries like that are never fun," Tagovailoa said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "... I know he'd love to be able to go out there and compete against us. I sent him my prayers. I wish him the best." 

    Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft, was supposed to get a chance to go against the LSU product and No. 1 pick this week, but Burrow tore his ACL and MCL in Week 11. 

    Burrow will have reconstructive knee surgery this week and is still a participant in team meetings, according to Chris Roling of BengalsWire. 

    Tagovailoa's well-wishes come from a place of empathy. The Dolphins rookie also suffered a season-ending injury when he dislocated his hip as a senior at Alabama in 2019.

    He is also dealing with some injury struggles of his own after suffering a left thumb injury in practice ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Jets. He missed that outing, giving way to the team's original starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick, but head coach Brian Flores has been adamant that Tagovailoa will be the team's starter moving forward.

    Tagovailoa was limited in practice on Wednesday but said he was "feeling good," per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald (h/t Pro Football Talk). 

