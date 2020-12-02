WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

This week's episode was the final show before Sunday's TakeOver: WarGames event, so it was all hands on deck to prepare for the pay-per-view.

Ahead of their teams doing battle inside the WarGames cage, Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Gonzalez competed in a ladder match to determine which team would have the advantage heading into Sunday.

Prior to Wednesday's show, Legado del Fantasma attacked Curt Stallion ahead of his NXT debut in addition to having some unkind words about Leon Ruff.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the pre-TakeOver episode of NXT.