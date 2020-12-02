Ex-Michigan State PG Keith Appling Given 18 Months Probation After Heroin Arrest

Ex-Michigan State PG Keith Appling Given 18 Months Probation After Heroin ArrestDecember 2, 2020
Frank Franklin/Associated Press
Former Michigan State men's basketball player Keith Appling was sentenced to 18 months probation after being arrested in February and found with 19 grams of heroin, per Christina Hall of the Detroit Free Press.
Appling pleaded guilty to controlled substance-delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams and operating a vehicle without a license on his person.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
