    Ex-Michigan State PG Keith Appling Given 18 Months Probation After Heroin Arrest

    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, speaks with guard Keith Appling during practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York, Thursday, March 27, 2014. Michigan State plays Virginia in a regional semifinal on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)
    Frank Franklin/Associated Press

    Former Michigan State men's basketball player Keith Appling was sentenced to 18 months probation after being arrested in February and found with 19 grams of heroin, per Christina Hall of the Detroit Free Press.

    Appling pleaded guilty to controlled substance-delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams and operating a vehicle without a license on his person. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

