Ex-Michigan State PG Keith Appling Given 18 Months Probation After Heroin Arrest

Frank Franklin/Associated Press

Former Michigan State men's basketball player Keith Appling was sentenced to 18 months probation after being arrested in February and found with 19 grams of heroin, per Christina Hall of the Detroit Free Press.

Appling pleaded guilty to controlled substance-delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams and operating a vehicle without a license on his person.

