Dexter Lumis Beats Cameron Grimes in Strap Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Dexter Lumis defeated rival Cameron Grimes in a strap match Sunday night on the undercard of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Grimes gained an upper hand early on because he attacked Lumis before the referee had placed the strap around the wrists of both wrestlers. Lumis was able to turn the tables eventually, however, and applied his Silence submission hold, forcing Grimes to tap out.

The issues between the pair began on Sept. 30 when they had a run-in backstage, which led to a series of matches that Grimes constantly tried to avoid because of his fear of Lumis.

Picking up on Grimes' fear, NXT general manager William Regal made the decision to book him in a match against Lumis on the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT, but it came with a twist in the form of a Haunted House of Terror stipulation.

A terrified Grimes was driven to an undisclosed location, and upon entering the house, he was greeted by not only Lumis but also a host of zombies and ghouls, which prompted him to run all the way back to Full Sail University.

Once there, Grimes was again confronted by zombies, and amid the paralyzing fear, he was officially beaten by Lumis in the match.

Grimes had a solution to get back at Lumis, that being a blindfold match. He reasoned that he could not be afraid of him in a blindfold match since his rival's piercing eyes would be covered.

After accidentally taking out the referee, Grimes tried to take advantage by attacking the blindfolded Lumis, but they ultimately both took off their blindfolds, and it turned into a brawl with Lumis getting the upper hand.

Since no winner was determined, they were booked in another match, and it was Lumis' idea to have a strap match so Grimes wouldn't be able to run away.

Grimes initially resisted and said he wouldn't face Lumis in such a match, but Regal didn't give him a choice and made the strap match official for NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

The stipulation gave Lumis an opportunity to take care of Grimes once and for all, and with Lumis picking up the victory, it seems likely their rivalry is over.

