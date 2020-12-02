Evander Kane on Logan Paul's Fight Comments: I'll 'Wipe the Floor with You'

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Controversial internet personalities Jake and Logan Paul appear to have caught the attention of San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane.

On Monday, Logan Paul went through a list of potential opponents he could challenge in the ring when Kane's name came up:

Kane didn't take too kindly to Paul's dismissive comments, responding on Twitter that he would "wipe the floor" with him:

Logan's comments came after Kane posted a tweet calling out Jake in the wake of his knockout victory over Nate Robinson:

The Paul brothers are best known for being YouTube celebrities, but they have dabbled in boxing. Logan lost a split decision against fellow internet personality KSI in November 2019 after drawing the first bout.

Jake has won his first two matches in the ring, including a TKO victory against AnEsonGib in January and a second-round knockout against Robinson on Saturday.

Kane has played for three different teams over the course of his 11-year NHL career. The 29-year-old has led the league in penalty minutes in each of the past two seasons.