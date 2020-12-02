    Evander Kane on Logan Paul's Fight Comments: I'll 'Wipe the Floor with You'

    Adam Wells
    FILE - In this March 11, 2020 file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago. The predominantly white sport of hockey has a checkered history of racism and a culture of not standing out from the team or speaking out. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has shattered that silence. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
    Paul Beaty/Associated Press

    Controversial internet personalities Jake and Logan Paul appear to have caught the attention of San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane.  

    On Monday, Logan Paul went through a list of potential opponents he could challenge in the ring when Kane's name came up:

    Kane didn't take too kindly to Paul's dismissive comments, responding on Twitter that he would "wipe the floor" with him:

    Logan's comments came after Kane posted a tweet calling out Jake in the wake of his knockout victory over Nate Robinson:

    The Paul brothers are best known for being YouTube celebrities, but they have dabbled in boxing. Logan lost a split decision against fellow internet personality KSI in November 2019 after drawing the first bout. 

    Jake has won his first two matches in the ring, including a TKO victory against AnEsonGib in January and a second-round knockout against Robinson on Saturday. 

    Kane has played for three different teams over the course of his 11-year NHL career. The 29-year-old has led the league in penalty minutes in each of the past two seasons. 

