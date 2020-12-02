MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Blake Snell and Lance Lynn

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The MLB hot stove is at a low simmer right now, with few notable transactions made to this point and the rumor mill just now kicking into gear.

Expect that to change next week when the annual winter meetings take place, but for now there are a handful of interesting rumor tidbits that have trickled out in recent days and are worth analyzing.

Starting pitching will be at a premium this offseason with a steep drop-off on the free-agent market behind NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, so it's no surprise to hear Lance Lynn and Blake Snell both mentioned in early trade talks.

On the position-player side, the Chicago Cubs are set to embark on a busy offseason that could change the complexion of the team, and that will mean testing the waters on a Kris Bryant trade.

Ahead we've taken a deeper dive into the latest rumors surrounding those three big-name trade targets.