Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers
It can never be too late in the fantasy football season to seek out potential sleepers. Even though we're now entering Week 13 of the 2020 NFL campaign, there are still some players being overlooked who many won't consider for their lineups for the upcoming week.
However, some of these players could make a huge difference for your team. Whether they have favorable matchups or have quietly been putting up good numbers, it's time to consider utilizing them in Week 13, the most crucial week of the fantasy season thus far.
For many leagues, this is either the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs, so you have to do whatever it takes to try to pull out a win.
Here are the rankings for Week 13, along with some sleepers to consider putting in your lineup.
Quarterbacks
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at SF)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
8. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. IND)
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
12. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)
Sleeper: Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (at HOU)
Even though the Colts are among the top teams in the AFC, Philip Rivers isn't typically worthy of fantasy consideration. In seven of the team's first nine games, he had less than two touchdown passes. And he had 262 or fewer passing yards in six of those contests.
However, the 38-year-old has put up bigger numbers the past two weeks. He passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Week 11 against the Packers, and for 295 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Titans.
Now, he has the chance to follow up those performances with another big game against the Texans.
Houston is giving up 409.5 total yards per game—the third most in the NFL—so it should be a big offensive day for Indianapolis against its AFC South rival. That makes Rivers one of the top streaming options at quarterback this week, as he should keep his recent momentum going in the division matchup.
Running Backs
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
7. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB)
9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN)
10. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at MIN)
11. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (vs. BUF)
12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
Sleeper: Frank Gore, New York Jets (vs. LV)
With rookie La'Mical Perine out due to an ankle injury, running back Frank Gore has gotten more opportunities to show he still has plenty left in the tank.
The 37-year-old had 18 carries for a season-high 74 yards against the Dolphins in Week 12, a week after he scored his first touchdown of the year.
Gore should continue to be New York's primary back with Perine sidelined, which could set him up for a big day in Week 13 against Las Vegas. He's been one of the few players having some success on the Jets' offense of late, so they will likely give him a lot of touches again.
So, if you need a running back who is assured of having a heavy workload, the veteran should be a safe high-floor option. And don't be surprised if he gets into the end zone for the second time in three weeks.
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
2. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
6. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
11. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
12. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
Sleeper: Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars (at MIN)
Keelan Cole's production has gone down a bit in recent weeks, but he could be in line for a big day in Week 13. The Jaguars and Vikings are going head-to-head in a game that could feature plenty of offense through the air, as both teams rank in the bottom eight in the NFL in passing defense.
DJ Chark Jr. and Chris Conley both missed Jacksonville's Week 12 game due to injuries, and it's unclear whether they will return this week. Cole should be involved in the Jags' offense regardless, but he could get even more targets if they're shorthanded again.
While the 27-year-old is a bit of a risky play, he's also a high-ceiling option. He scored three touchdowns in the first five weeks of the season and had a 143-yard game against the Lions on Oct. 18, so he's shown what he's capable of. And he could do so again in Week 13.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at CHI)
4. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
5. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
7. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts (at HOU)
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB)
9. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
11. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at KC)
12. Evan Engram, New York Giants (at SEA)
Sleeper: Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
Kyle Rudolph has had some big games in the past, but he's not been an integral part of Minnesota's offense this season. However, he did have his best showing of 2020 last week when he set season highs with receptions (seven) and yards (68) in the 28-27 win over the Panthers.
The 31-year-old only has one touchdown this season, though, and that came back in Week 3. But it's possible he'll be ending that drought soon enough, potentially this week against the Jaguars, who are allowing 279.5 passing yards per game (fourth most in the NFL).
Last week, Minnesota was without tight end Irv Smith Jr., who missed the game due to a groin injury. If he's out again, expect Rudolph to have a strong showing.
But even if Smith plays, there could be enough targets to go around for Rudolph to score a touchdown and be a worthwhile fantasy option.