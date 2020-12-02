Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could EmergeDecember 2, 2020
The impact of a savvy waiver-wire addition grows in importance over the course of an NFL season.
With the 2020 campaign barreling toward Week 13, these previous sources of temporary relief now loom as possible league winners.
That probably rings as hyperbole, but think of the difference a five- or 10-point burst can make in the fantasy playoffs. In nip-and-tuck affairs, that's the gap between surviving and advancing or wondering where it all went wrong.
We have scoured the waiver wire to find the top targets—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the three marquee positions.
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (40 Percent Rostered)
If you're groaning at the idea of a Kirk Cousins recommendation, just remember: Now is not the time for preconceived notions to cloud your judgment.
No, the 32-year-old isn't the most alluring option a lot of the time, but this sure looks like the exception to that rule.
Maybe Minnesota fitted him for a chef's hat recently, because the guy is cooking. Over his last five outings, he's delivered 12 touchdown passes against a single interception. He's had multiple touchdown passes in his past four contests and cleared 300 passing yards each of his last two times out.
That's a hot streak worth noticing, especially if you're scrambling for a signal-calling streamer. Oh, and the best could be yet to come, since he's now set to face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo Sports.
Running Back: Devontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders (10 Percent Rostered)
Nothing pumps up a waiver-wire running back more than the potential for expanded volume. That's the key driving force behind this selection.
Raiders starter Josh Jacobs is nursing an ankle injury, which could be all the grease Devontae Booker needs to zoom down the runway. His workload is normally muted by Jacobs' presence, but if that roadblock is cleared, he could take flight.
The 28-year-old has already displayed his explosiveness with a robust 5.5 yards-per-carry average. And while this sample size might be too minuscule to matter, it's at least worth mentioning he's collected 11 of the 14 targets thrown his direction.
The Utah product has had just three games with more than five touches, so Jacobs' status could make-or-break his chances of being a worthwhile sleeper. But the potential payoff is too rich to ignore. In those three games, Booker turned 31 rushing attempts into 211 yards (6.8 per carry) and three scores.
Plus, the Raiders are about to lock horns with the lowly New York Jets, the league's lone winless club. Make your waiver claim on Booker now and lock him into your lineup if and when Jacobs is ruled out.
Wide Receiver: Breshad Perriman, New York Jets (12 Percent Rostered)
The name on the front of Breshad Perriman's jersey doesn't inspire much confidence, but even these Jets can deliver fantasy relevance every now and then.
Anyone who's given the 27-year-old a shot recently can likely attest to as much. He may not explode often, but he's done more good than harm since returning from injury.
"He's now recorded three straight games with double-digit fantasy points and three touchdowns during that time," ESPN's Field Yates observed. "Perriman's strength is the vertical passing game, so he doesn't necessarily need a ton of volume to make good on being in your lineup as a deeper-league flex."
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has some arm talent, and maybe he'll get a chance to show it against a Raiders defense that has recorded the NFL's second-fewest sacks (12).
If the signal-caller has time to breathe, Perriman could have a chance to race behind the defense and deliver the kind of big-play reception that can perk up your fantasy production at the position.